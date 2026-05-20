Separating business of war from economics of oil

With the US-Iran conflict moving into its third month, an ominous suspense pervades global energy markets. The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has halted the flow of a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, and triggered the largest energy disruption in history. With more than a billion barrels of oil already lost, the soaring benchmark crude prices are maintaining an extreme upward pressure on refined products like diesel and jet fuel, with a cross-sectoral effect. The shortage of sulphur (a by-product of crude oil and gas processing critical for fertiliser production) and loss of fertiliser shipments from the Persian Gulf could affect global food security. Stalled projects and job losses are inevitable as cost cutting becomes unavoidable. The economic pain is sure to prevail at all income levels.

Efforts to artificially stabilise markets and curtail inflation shocks prompted major oil consumers and the International Energy Agency—comprising 32 member, 13 association and six ‘accession’ countries—to initiate a historic release of strategic reserves. One of the criteria for the agency’s membership is the “capability of contributing its share of an IEA collective action which would be initiated in response to a significant global oil supply disruption and would involve IEA member countries making additional volumes of crude and/or product available to the global market (either through increasing supply or reducing demand)”. Out of the pledged release of 400 million barrels, 164 million barrels have already entered the global markets, according to the latest IEA report.

Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company bypassed the choked maritime route and partially mitigated the loss of supply through alternative overland pipelines. However, these supply measures proved insufficient in addressing price volatility. On the other hand, demand curtailment is only a temporary panacea as stockpiles are fast depleting and parleys between the combatants are failing to make headway.