Cannot be viksit without adequate nutrition for all

However, overweight and obesity did not, alongside the associated problems of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Principal among these were cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer—all of which were clearly linked to faulty nutrition through unhealthy diets. While excess body fat contributes to a high risk of these diseases, accumulation of fat in the abdomen—visceral adiposity—is especially dangerous in stoking widespread inflammation and vascular damage.

Overweight and obesity was for long dismissed as a problem of excess calorie consumption. The term ‘over-nutrition’, coined by nutritionists to differentiate it from ‘undernutrition’, was misleading. It ignored the fact that diets which resulted in obesity were often deficient in fibre and anti-oxidant rich fruit and vegetables, healthy fats (from sources like nuts, seeds and fish), while healthy edible oils were an overpriced, unaffordable option for the poor. It unfairly placed the odium for obesity on an individual’s gluttony, rather than the quality of his diet and nutrition. This simplistic understanding of nutritional science led to economists and planners focusing on ‘energy security’ instead of ‘nutrition security’.

The rapid rise of NCDs threatens to extract a high toll of early deaths, prolonged disability, prohibitive healthcare costs, strained health system capacity and lost productivity—all of which can become potholes on the road to Viksit Bharat. Since most NCDs are nutrition-related, caused by diets which disturb many inter-related regulatory systems in the human body, greater attention now needs to be paid to this public health emergency approaching in slow motion.

Diet is what we eat and drink. Nutrition is what we get from it in a mix of chemicals. Our diet also feeds the trillions of bacteria which reside in our gut and constitute an individual’s signature microbiome. These bacteria feed on dietary fibre that we cannot digest. In turn, they help us manufacture vitamins and boost our immunity. They also use the enteric nerve plexus and use the ladder of the long vagus nerve to influence brain function. When modern food systems which strip grains of fibre deprive the microbiome of their food, humans suffer adverse health effects.

Recently-unveiled scientific knowledge has brought home valuable lessons: nutrition has to be balanced through composite diets that can prevent both undernutrition and obesity; dietary diversity is essential, as is crop diversity which can enable dietary diversity; nutrient quality of crops depends on soil health, water quality and water security; seed quality; nutrients that enable plant growth and environmental conditions such as ambient temperature and atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.