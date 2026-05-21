Reality beneath the glass ceiling

Finally, there is some positive news on women on corporate boards beyond the stale stories or ‘ought-to-be’ thinking. A recent report, titled ‘Women and Men in India 2025: Selected Indicators and Data’ published by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI), is an eye-opener on many dimensions of India’s gender divide. One heartening information is that women are finally catching up with men on company boards, though their progress on many other fronts continue to be slow.

Out of over 31.6 lakh directorships on the books, 28.7 per cent are now held by women. Almost a million women on boards is a proclamation of arrival, since for decades the gurus perpetuated a false narrative that there were not enough qualified women to adorn boards, particularly for listed companies with higher-order compliance requirements.

The MoSPI data covers all companies on the corporate affairs ministry register—listed and unlisted, big and small. The data also confirms that progress thins out at the senior management level below the board. While the share of women on boards stands over a quarter, it is still only about 17 percent in senior management, although a decent 29 percent share is maintained at other management levels. This appears to be a deliberate HR strategy of keeping women from breaking the glass ceiling and getting to the board.

Zoom in to the listed universe—the most visible and regulated, the one the gurus had loudest views about—and a sharper picture emerges. Prime Database’s March 2026 report on the 2,285 NSE main-board listed companies puts hard numbers to it. As of February 2026, 98 percent of listed firms had at least a woman director, up from 97 percent a year earlier; 47 percent now have two or more, up from 35 percent in 2021; but only 88 percent have at least one independent woman director. Women hold 21 percent of all board seats (3,738 directorships held by 2,898 women), against 18 percent in 2021 and a mere 5 percent in 2014 when the regulation kicked in—a more-than-four-fold rise in just over a decade. Women now account for 28 percent of independent directorships, up from 17 percent in 2018.