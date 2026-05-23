War as profitable politics and elusive peace

“War is peace,” wrote George Orwell in 1984, imagining a world where words are hollowed out, logic is perverted and conflict concocted to sustain domination. The 1949 opus is defining global affairs in 2026. The era of giant statesmen is consigned to history, replaced by intellectual pygmies who now write the rules of the game. Orwell’s dystopia appears eerily real, emerging as the operating system of geopolitics.

The world is lurching through an international disorder that profits the powerful and vaporises the vulnerable. At the epicentre of this modern construct is US President Donald J Trump, who famously promised to end the war in Ukraine in a day. That promise is now 487 days overdue. His presidency, betting on grandstanding to deliver, has wagered on misplaced notions of swift victories.

The Trump playbook has alienated allies and friends like India and enriched adversaries like China and Russia. Liberation Day tariffs targeted Canada, Mexico, India and the EU, while China cocked a snook at Trump. The US now has to refund $166 billion collected as tariffs—and among the first in the queue is FedEx. Meanwhile, the total US debt soared to $39 trillion. Yet, Trump remains undeterred: a new 10 percent tariff is under litigation, while his team is weaponising provisions to reset the tariff regime.