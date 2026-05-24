Faithline | Pearls and prayer

With West Asia in the news every day, though for sad reasons, a related reverie comes to mind, one that engaged my thoughts, with one association leading to another. One day, I accompanied a friend and her mother to their old family jeweller before we went out to lunch. The jewellers themselves went back seven generations in the business. They were part of history, their ancestors apparently having been khazanchis or treasurers to the last Mughal king of Delhi, Bahadur Shah Zafar.

I wear a plain jade bangle and costume jewellery, but I admire fine craftsmanship wherever I see it without the least desire to own it. The polished young heir who attended to my friends noticed my gaze wandering to a few antique pieces on display and we had a brief conversation about their provenance. He brought out an antique ‘haldili’—a large, flat jade pendant inlaid with precious stones—hung on a chain, telling me it was worn next to the skin in Mughal times for the perceived healing properties of jade. He invited me to try it on, which I did for a few minutes, while he turned back to my friends.

His background made me think of the Khimjis of Oman, another old Indian business family with an interesting historical connection. Their presence out there goes back three centuries to when their Gujarati ancestors imported grain, tea and spices from India and exported dates, dry limes and frankincense from Oman. After the arrival of Ramdas Thackersey and his son Khimji Ramdas in 1870, the family business expanded enormously across the consumer, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The head of the family, the late Kanaksi Khimji, was granted Omani citizenship and given the title of Sheikh, becoming the only Hindu Sheikh in the world. The family reportedly runs Hindu community temples and has established schools in Mandvi, Kutch, from where they hail.

On my friend’s list of tasks for the Delhi jeweller was the rewiring of a pair of gold baalis, hooped earrings set with clusters of dainty Basra pearls. The name comes from the port city of Basra, which was the old trading centre and where Sindbad the sailor embarked. It lies in southern Iraq, along the Shatt al-Arab river, inland from the Persian Gulf. These natural pearls are harvested on the coasts of several countries around the Gulf, including Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran.