India's response to heat crisis will define its future

Let’s start with two numbers—48.2°C in Banda, Uttar Pradesh and 46.5°C in Sirpur, Telangana. Nearly 850 km apart, but bound by brutal, extreme heat. In Bundelkhand, hot winds blowing in from Pakistan’s Balochistan and the Thar Desert turned Banda into India’s hottest city for four days, with the temperatures edging towards 50°C on cracked black-cotton soil with barely a tree in sight. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, over 40 heatstroke-related deaths were reported over just two days.

This is not a story about two states or one season. It is a national emergency running from the Himalayas to the shoreline. And it has been building for years.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seasonal outlook for April-June 2026 warned us plainly: above-normal heatwave days were coming for east, central, northwest India, and the southeast of the peninsula. Red and orange alerts were flying across Telangana before summer officially began. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, which has been tracking this for decades, said heatwave frequency in India’s core zone has risen by 2.5 days every decade since 1961, and the trend is getting steeper.

This year, there’s a double blow. While long-term warming has raised India’s temperature floor year after year, a super El Niño is developing this year in the equatorial Pacific, a phenomenon that has historically made Indian summers worse. It weakens monsoon winds, strips cloud cover, bakes the soil dry. The chance of a deficient monsoon this year sits at 35 percent, more than double the long-term average. For a country where nearly half of all farmland depends on rain, not pipes, that figure isn’t just a weather stat. It is a food security warning.

Here is what the headlines often miss: the same summer is killing people in completely different ways depending on where they live and how much money they have. In landlocked Bundelkhand, it is the raw, scorching dry heat. Cities like Banda, Jhansi, and Hamirpur have no sea breeze, no relief. Entire agricultural divisions are recording temperatures 5°C above the seasonal norm. Farmers, who cannot afford to stop working, are out there in it from sunrise. For them, heatstroke is not an abstract risk—it’s a Tuesday.