Reform test, don't scrap NTA

The present NEET-UG episode should not be seen as evidence that every NTA exam is structurally unreliable. Since its formation, the NTA has cancelled exams twice—for UGC-NET in June 2024 and the NEET-UG 2026. The 2024 exam was cancelled after inputs suggested that its integrity may have been compromised and it was conducted afresh later. The Supreme Court recorded that a leak had taken place at Hazaribagh and Patna, but it did not order cancellation of the entire exam because the material before it did not show a widespread or systemic leak.

NEET-UG 2026 was scheduled at over 5,432 exam centres across 565 cities, including 551 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities. At that scale, one cannot ignore the vulnerabilities of a one-day pen-and-paper exam with more than 22 lakh candidates. The question papers have to be prepared, printed, stored, transported, opened, distributed to the students in every centre. Every additional physical step creates a possible point of breach. In such an environment, unscrupulous actors need to attack just one weak link.

Now, the NTA has been conducting large computer-based tests (CBTs) for JEE Main, UGC-NET, CUET-UG and CUET-PG for years. Though a CBT is not free from risk, it removes the long physical chain of printing, storage and transportation of question papers. It permits encrypted delivery, controlled access, session-wise scheduling, audit trails and quicker containment when a local disruption occurs.

The experience of multi-session CBT exams shows another advantage. If an incident is confined to one centre or one shift, the affected session can be

isolated, reviewed and reconducted without disturbing all other candidates. This ability to contain problems locally is important as the number of students affected is small and manageable. CBT also allows better monitoring through digital audit trails, computer logs, identity checks and post-exam analytics.