Hawks prepare ground for a cruel summer in Kyiv

Principally, Zelenskyy is more fixated than ever, nudged no doubt by the Europeans, on his conviction that the war is on a razor’s edge and Russia can be defeated. Arguably, even if Washington were to twist Zelenskyy’s arms, he would choose to sit out the Trump presidency, as indeed what the Europeans are doing. Ukraine has been publicly sour on US mediation, which sets up Kyiv and Moscow for an even more protracted war.

The EU plans to give €90 billion to Kyiv to keep its head above the waterline. Flushed with funds, Zelenskyy may lose all appetite for negotiations. The Russians, realising the futility of pressuring him, are switching tack. The “spirit of Anchorage”, generated by the high-stakes meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Putin in Alaska last August, has evaporated. Meanwhile, the facts on the ground are that the Trump administration has decreased the volume of aid it gives to Ukraine but still sells weapons via Nato, and provides Kyiv with satellite intelligence support.

Munich-based Quantum Frontline issued a press release last month announcing completion of the first batch of production of the battle-proven Linza drone systems “to ensure consistent, scalable output for the armed forces of Ukraine”. The same month, the Netherlands signed a contract with Ukrainian companies to produce 600,000 drones as part of a new €175-million aid package. Aviation Week reported that Britain’s uncrewed aircraft systems manufacturers, including Malloy Aeronautics, Tekever and Windracers, are among the suppliers to benefit from a UK plan to provide 120,000 long-range strike drones for Ukraine this year. Clearly, the Europeans are striving for escalation dominance.

The proxy war is in danger of transforming as a direct EU/Nato confrontation with Russia. Neither Europeans nor Americans seem very much concerned about Ukraine’s future, although the narrative would still have us believe that Kyiv is gaining the “upper hand”, thanks to its superior drone technology. Actually, it is the EU that is putting this escalation on an aggressive footing, while itself transitioning as a sort of menagerie of metaphysical monsters supplying long-range drones on an industrial scale to Ukraine.