Lessons from a greying peninsula

The Sample Registration System’s report from the Registrar General of India marks a critical milestone in the nation’s demographic trajectory. The data for 2024 released this week confirms that India’s total fertility rate (TFR) has stabilised at 1.9, reinforcing its position below the population replacement threshold of 2.1. This macro-level stability signals that India has crossed a structural pivot, transitioning away from historical anxieties of a population ‘explosion’ towards a phase of long-term stabilisation.

However, beneath this national aggregate lies an accelerating demographic divergence between the southern states and the rest of the country. This regional divide is driven by decades of distinct state-level investments in public health infrastructure, female literacy and social development.

The most striking divergence is reflected in the indicators of fertility and natality, where the southern states record parameters comparable to advanced industrial economies. Nationally, the crude birth rate (CBR) stands at 18.3 per 1,000 population, heavily influenced by high-fertility northern states such as Bihar, which records a national high of 26.8. In sharp contrast, the southern regional baseline is dramatically compressed, led by Kerala with an exceptionally low CBR of 11.1.

This chasm is mirrored in the TFR metrics: Kerala and Tamil Nadu exhibit an ultra-low TFR of 1.3. Demographers note that sustained fertility levels below 1.4 inevitably trigger rapid structural contraction, a reality the south is confronting decades ahead of the national timeline. The mortality and healthcare indicators in the SRS report further illustrate this asymmetric development. The national infant mortality rate (IMR) has declined to 24, while Kerala secures a national low IMR of 8. However, a paradox emerges in the CDR, where the national average sits at 6.4, but Kerala records a higher rate of 7.2 due to its older demographic profile.