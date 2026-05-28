Testing the limits of rearguard economic action

Reliable availability of cheap energy is, as the Gulf war highlights, essential to modern economies and societies. Shocks divide the world into the oil haves and oil have-nots. Alongside higher energy prices, the shortage of chemicals derived from petrochemicals will affect agriculture, mining, plastics, textiles, semiconductors and construction. Given that it would take months or years to restore normalcy even if the conflict ends with a lasting agreement, the effects are likely to be severe.

Among those substantially affected are Europe, already burdened by their decision to cut off Russian gas supplies, and Japan. But the most major consequences will be felt across oil-poor South and East Asia. The extent of the damage depends on pre-existing vulnerabilities like insufficient currency reserves, poor public finances, trade imbalances, high debt levels (especially those denominated in foreign currencies), reliance on overseas capital, narrow industrial bases and poor contingency plans.

For energy importers, supply disruptions work through several pathways. Its most immediate manifestation is a widening current account deficit. Given the pervasive impact of transport costs, prices increase across the board. Rising input expenses for businesses affect profitability and, ultimately, viability. As essentials cost more, the fall in surplus income decreases consumption, slowing the economy and pushing up unemployment. Tax revenues fall and welfare spending kicks in, worsening government budgets. This is frequently aggravated by vote-buying subsidies, frequently to alleviate cost-of-living pressures.