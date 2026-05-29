Battle of fire and ice at the heart of an empire

Most big business houses in India see succession battles because they have too many claimants to the throne. The House of Tata has faced the reverse—succession has always been an issue because of the lack of eligible scions or sons who were interested in taking charge. A bit of business history is in order.

Jamsetji Tata had founded the group in 1868 and his son Dorabji succeeded him as chairman in 1904. Neither Dorabji nor his brother had a son. So the next chairman was N R Saklatvala, a cousin of the brothers. Saklatvala, in turn, handed over the group to J R D Tata, a member of the clan but not a direct descendant of the group’s founder. J R D, who had no children, would eventually pass the baton to Ratan Tata in 1991. Ratan would be the last person to be chairman of both the Tata Trusts as well as Tata Sons. And therein lies the problem.

The founder and his two sons, who were philanthropists, had set up a number of trusts. They had also set up Tata Sons as the group’s holding company. The trusts controlled about two-thirds of Tata Sons’ shares. The second biggest holding belonged to the Shapoorji Pallonji group, which holds about 18.5 percent. The rest of the shareholding is scattered, with a small number of shares belonging to various Tata family members.

Noel’s current battle for control is in some ways similar—and in other ways quite different—from the one his half-brother fought to establish his sway. Ratan Tata had to battle the group satraps even though he was J R D’s handpicked successor. The problem then was that Tata Sons was a holding company of the group only in name—it was not the majority shareholder in most of them. This would lead to the CEOs and managing directors of the various Tata companies to treat them as their own fiefdoms. They deferred to J R D because of his stature and respect, but saw little reason to do the same with Ratan.