The Pope's present ponderables

In the 5th century CE, Augustine of Hippo decided a debate in the Christian faith with a terse argument that remains quotable: “Roma locuta, causa finita (Rome has spoken, the case is closed).” It wasn’t exact, but it was catchy—and it signalled that the stand of the Roman Catholic Church on issues was decisive. About 1,500 years later, Josef Stalin ended another argument concerning Christians—the Catholics in the godless USSR—with another quotable quote that may also be inexact, because we have it only via Winston Churchill: “The Pope? How many divisions has he?” It signalled the irrelevance of religious authority in the face of geopolitical power.

This week, Rome spoke once again—to weigh in on a bare-knuckled contest that was looking like a foregone conclusion. In his encyclical titled ‘Magnifica Humanitas’, Pope Leo XIV spoke of artificial intelligence and natural stupidity—the stupidity of the powerful who treat the rest of humanity as expendable tokens, optimisable assets or obstacles limiting the efficiency of machines. The document stated that AI must not overawe human dignity but support the common good, that it should not be weaponised or operate surveillance systems, take life-altering decisions autonomously, trigger a digital arms race or endanger workers and vulnerable people. Broadly, it said that ethics is more important than efficiency. The encyclical supports slow-growing, tentative AI which is mindful of safeguards, and it opposes fashionably reckless investment in the AI arms race.

Channelling Stalin, the headlines dramatised the Pope’s message into a declaration of holy war against Big Silicon and its political allies. That’s a category mistake. When popes wanted to declare war, they preached a crusade. An encyclical is routine guidance on current issues, doctrine and morals to bishops, meant for wide dispersal. In the past, many encyclicals supported progressive ideas—and many did not. Regressive communications include injunctions to oppose birth control, the denunciation of Freemasonry in 1884 and the wholesale dismissal of modernism, agnosticism and individualism in 1907.

The most famous progressive communication was Leo XIII’s ‘Rerum Novarum’ (Of New Things) of 1891, which took a stand on social justice after the Industrial Revolution, described ideal relations between capital and labour, supported the workers’ right to organise and required the State to protect their interests. It was the first social encyclical, and by its standards, many successful modern States are actually failures, because they protect the interests of elites at the expense of ordinary people.