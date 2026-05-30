Siddaramaiah speaks an old riddle

It seems an old question has come in the way of Siddaramaiah, causing a reluctance, at least for now, to plunge into national politics—language. Hindi, to be precise. Going by what one of his loyalists confessed to this writer, the inscrutable lawyer from Varuna, who can dance the Kuruba community dance without missing a beat back in his village, a fully formed politician who is both ideologue and practitioner, who can ideate on AHINDA politics and GST allocation with the same ease, such a man feels that in his sunset years he’d rather not stumble and fumble in a corner of a foreign field. The option was offered to him of making his presence felt in the Rajya Sabha, or on podiums elsewhere as an OBC leader of national stature. But his reflex was to shrink back into the comfort zone of doing politics in his mother tongue, Kannada, than learn ‘the North Indian language’.

At first glance, this reveals a strong asymmetry in the political armoury of the two national parties. The BJP’s tallest speakers are adept in Hindi, a vast language currency zone in itself with an even wider play as lingua franca. But then, that’s also a function of its history and ideological fit—if not exactly origins. Its leaders too struggle in non-Hindi lands, and vice versa. A Himanta Biswa Sarma in Hodal would be as much a hilsa out of the Ganges as a Yogi in Yelahanka. Speaking of that pit-stop en route to the airport, there was another man who couldn’t take the flight. Who can forget Yediyurappa breaking into Kannada as journalists cornered him on his way out of the old Parliament’s Central Hall?

It’s not a generation issue. S M Krishna and Ramakrishna Hegde vaulted across the barrier without breaking into sweat—the latter charming his way through interminable dialogues with cow belt politicians during the Janata days! That felicity came partly from the vogue Dakkhini/Hindi has in parts of Karnataka—the same reason a Mallikarjun Kharge can approach a northern dais unhesitatingly. It’s also partly elite mobility—though that offers no free pass. Pranab Mukherjee always believed Hindi was the real reason why he could never become prime minister. But the core issue is with truly grassroots leaders.