Whose development is it anyway?

For a nation obsessed with whether it’s the fastest-growing large economy or the sixth largest, it’s tragic that its elites do not even know that the country’s future is being severely compromised by the abysmal nutrition of its children.

The just-released sixth National Family Health Survey shows that India’s child malnutrition rate was at a substantial 32 percent in 2023-24—almost unchanged from 2019-21 (NFHS-5). Worse, India’s number is far higher than sub-Saharan Africa’s 20-22 percent levels. How will the children of a country where every third one is undernourished grow up prepared for the tougher new world that awaits them?

Wasting (too thin for height), which was severe for Indian children under 5 in 2019-21 at 19.3 percent, has stagnated at 19 percent. This indicates a severe lack of calories and protein. In sharp contrast, just over 7 percent of 35 African nations’ children were counted as wasted last year.

While wasting can be addressed quickly by feeding a child sufficient calories and proteins, stunting (low height for a particular age) constitutes chronic malnutrition and requires long-term interventions with high-quality food for mother and child, care in early childhood and adequate public health services to prevent repeated illnesses in early childhood. Thankfully, this count has fallen from 35 percent to 29 percent in India. But the fact that it’s still so high bears witness to India’s gross neglect of nutrition over decades.