Reimagining Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu ties in the age of Vijay

For two decades, Sri Lankans have embraced iconic actor Thalapathy Vijay—Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay—as one of their own. Cinema audiences across the island admire Vijay, whose popularity has often transcended ethnic and linguistic divides. This broad acceptance offers him a unique platform from which to contribute, at least indirectly, to a stronger understanding between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

While the path appears open for the new leader, Sri Lankans who have long admired Vijay, the film star, may view his emergence as a political figure through a different lens.

Vijay’s rise in politics cannot be attributed to stardom alone, although his popularity and effective use of social media have undoubtedly contributed to his success. It also reflects wider political currents across South Asia. In recent years, several countries in the region have witnessed significant political churn driven by public discontent, youth mobilisation and demands for political renewal. Social media has played an important role in amplifying these trends. While India’s political landscape is distinct, Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam have emerged as an alternative for voters seeking options beyond the traditional Dravidian parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

What remains unclear is whether Vijay will follow the political path laid down by leaders such as M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa or seek to carve out a distinct space of his own. Both leaders, at different points, shaped public discourse on the Sri Lankan Tamil question and adopted positions that reflected prevailing sentiments in Tamil Nadu regarding the conflict and the aspirations of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Vijay will need to navigate carefully the intersection of geography, ethnicity and politics. The distance between Arichal Munai in India and Talaimannar in Sri Lanka is barely 55 kilometres. Northern Sri Lankan Tamils have historically looked to Tamil Nadu for cultural affinity and moral support. During the armed conflict, political leaders in Tamil Nadu drew attention to allegations of discrimination, humanitarian concerns and the plight of civilians. Some also expressed support for greater autonomy and political rights for Sri Lankan Tamils. While overt support for separatist causes diminished significantly after the assassination of former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, the situation of Sri Lankan Tamils remains a subject of periodic discussion in Tamil Nadu, informed by historical, cultural and familial connections between the two regions.