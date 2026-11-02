Sabarimala review | Separating custom from the law

The Sabarimala debate evoked mixed responses on whether excluding women aged 10-50 from temple entry can survive the test of “reasonable classification with rational nexus to the object to be achieved” under Article 14, read with Articles 15 and 25 of the Constitution. Supporters, predominantly male devotees, defend the exclusion as inseparable from Lord Ayyappa’s status as a Naishtika Brahmachari, or eternal celibate, whereas critics see it as a discriminatory, gender-inflected custom that cannot claim protection. Both positions deserve to be tested against the record and rational nexus, not sentiment.

The Kerala High Court, in S Mahendran (1991), held the exclusion a longstanding practice tied to Ayyappa’s celibacy. The Supreme Court took the opposite view in Indian Young Lawyers Association vs Kerala (2018), striking down Rule 3(b) of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965 fixing the age band of 10-50, which the temple relied on. The court then referred the review questions to a larger Bench in Kantaru Rajeevaru vs Indian Young Lawyers Association (2020), presently reserved for judgement since May 26.

Two claims for the exclusion do not hold up. It is neither ancient nor immemorial: no Puranic text mentions the Ayyappa cult. Scholar Radhika Sekar calls the rites a regional accretion and the age bar came from Rule 3(b) of 1965—barely six decades old, not through ancient custom.

An early-19th-century British era survey recorded the restriction keyed to puberty, not a fixed age band. A 1991 Kerala High Court hearing recorded that women—including Maharani Sethu Parvathi Bayi in 1940, in her forties at the time—had visited the shrine, though they were denied by the Travancore Palace much later. In January 2019, Sasikala, a 46-year-old who had undergone hysterectomy, was stopped at the gate—showing that the rule tracks age, not biology.

Article 14 forbids classification without an intelligible differentia and a rational, not hypothetical, nexus to the object sought (Ram Krishna Dalmia vs Justice S R Tendolkar, 1958; E P Royappa vs Tamil Nadu, 1974). If the object is to guard celibacy from menstruating women, does the 10-50 age band accurately track menstrual status? Barely.

Data from flagship national health and family surveys show that Indian girls reach menarche at a mean age of 13.5 years (Meher and Sahoo, Scientific Reports, 2024); so most girls at the lower end of the age band would not have started menstruating. At the upper end, natural menopause averages 46 nationally (47.6 in Kerala, by one estimate; many earlier by surgery or illness) (Ghosh and Syamala, GeoJournal, 2024), which reflects a large demographic still below 50. A band that admits girls who have not yet started and women who have stopped is a guess dressed as a proxy—the hypothetical connection that Ram Krishna Dalmia and E P Royappa reject. No court is equipped to fix an age limit on a biological function it has not examined.

Barring every woman between 10 and 50 because her presence alone threatens a deity’s celibacy insults her modesty more than any menstrual taboo. It insults the deity too: if celibacy earned over ages of devotion collapses at a woman’s presence, not conduct, that is not a claim about sanctity. It is a claim about women.