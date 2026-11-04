Lessons from the battle for sacred groves

Three events from last fortnight provide the latest evidence of the complexity of Manipur’s ongoing ethnic crisis. The most recent of these is the discovery of the bodies of two young Kuki men belonging to Taphou village in Senapati district in the early hours of Sunday by a joint search team that included Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force’s special CoBRA commandos. What made this a bigger tragedy is the day that followed was the Kuki community’s harvest festival, Chavang Kut.

According to a report, the two men had been abducted on October 28 by suspected armed Naga men. No conclusive evidence yet, but amid the social media noise, there are also allegations and photographs that the two were armed and were ambushed while returning to attack a neighbouring Naga village, Tazeikaiphun, where another attack had been repelled the previous day.

Before Nagas got dragged into the conflict, the familiar portrayal of the Manipur conflict was of aggression by majority Hindu Meiteis against minority Christian Kukis. This convenient framing has now fallen apart.

The Naga-Kuki conflict, in many ways, is an example of Johan Galtung’s “frozen conflict”, periodically exploding into dynamic clashes. This dimension of the conflict is more primordial and probably will be harder to resolve.

Kukis and Nagas share the same traditional living spaces in Manipur’s hills. Unlike the Imphal valley, where modern land laws are in vogue since 1960, hill lands are still left to customary laws. Expectedly, when there are several communities involved, each with their own customary land laws, there would be trouble.

The Nagas believe they are the original owners of these hills and the Kukis came later, and were allowed to settle as their tenants. Kukis reject this formulation.

The second event was a massive rally by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity or Cocomi, a conglomerate of several Meitei civil society organisations, on October 31, calling for an end to an alleged proxy war by India using Assam Rifles, among other things. The rally was endorsed and supported by the apex Naga civil society organisation, United Naga Council or UNC.

This is a widely-shared impression among the Meitei and Naga public. The state government is entering into a suspension of operation (SoO) agreement with 25 Kukis militant groups, although it’s often cited that the latter never fought Indian forces. They see this as a counterbalance strategy against Naga and Meitei separatist insurgencies.