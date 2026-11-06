Bihar, once a teacher to the world, need to step forward again

Recognition, sometimes, does more than honour an institution. It invites a fresh assessment of the environment that created it. Bihar Museum’s ranking as the ninth in the world and the first in Asia in Germany-based Worth a Journey’s list of world’s 100 best museums in 2026 is such a moment. Placed ahead of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and Paris’s Louvre, it has drawn international attention to Patna. For Bihar, the deeper significance lies in what this achievement reveals about its capacity to translate an exceptional inheritance into contemporary excellence.

Since assuming office as Governor, I have repeatedly emphasised how much Bihar possesses to share with the rest of India and the world. Its contributions to knowledge, spiritual thought, governance and culture remain of extraordinary relevance. Bihar Museum offers a compelling demonstration of how these strengths can be presented with imagination, confidence and exacting standards. Its recognition should encourage a larger ambition for the state.

Full credit belongs to the Bihar government for conceiving, financing and sustaining an institution of this quality. Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recognised the need for a modern setting commensurate with Bihar’s historical importance. Such projects demand sustained commitment through planning, construction and the less visible work of building institutional capability. The outcome reflects public investment pursued with purpose.

Anjani Kumar Singh, the former Chief Secretary of Bihar and Director General of Bihar Museum, deserves particular acknowledgement. Together with the museum’s curators, conservators and wider professional team, he has helped give the institution its distinctive character. Standards depend on people who sustain them daily, through care for collections, thoughtful exhibitions and attention to visitors.

This achievement also belongs within a longer institutional history. Patna Museum, established in 1917, has served generations through the preservation and presentation of Bihar’s heritage. It continues as a distinguished institution of high quality, with renewed facilities and galleries. Bihar Museum extends this tradition, while Patna Museum retains its own identity and importance. Together, they enrich the capital’s cultural landscape.

Designed by Japan’s Maki & Associates with Mumbai’s Opolis, Bihar Museum brings international architectural expertise into conversation with Bihar’s inheritance. Courtyards, connected galleries and carefully-considered spaces make the building itself part of the experience. Its contemporary design expresses confidence in the enduring relevance of what it houses.

Inside, the collections open windows onto the worlds of the Mauryas, Guptas and Palas, Buddhist and Jain traditions, artistic achievement, and cultural exchange. The celebrated Didarganj Yakshi, recovered beside the Ganga in 1917, gives this inheritance a memorable presence. Its craftsmanship encourages visitors to pause before the skill and sensibility of an earlier age.

Regional traditions, contemporary art and the diaspora broaden the narrative. The Children’s Gallery gives younger visitors an opportunity to discover through participation. These features matter because a museum’s public purpose includes awakening curiosity and helping people understand their relationship with history. For Bihar’s youth, that encounter can strengthen confidence in the place to which they belong.