Bihar, once a teacher to the world, need to step forward again

Recognition, sometimes, does more than honour an institution. It invites a fresh assessment of the environment that created it. Bihar Museum’s ranking as the ninth in the world and the first in Asia in Germany-based Worth a Journey’s list of world’s 100 best museums in 2026 is such a moment. Placed ahead of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and Paris’s Louvre, it has drawn international attention to Patna. For Bihar, the deeper significance lies in what this achievement reveals about its capacity to translate an exceptional inheritance into contemporary excellence.
Since assuming office as Governor, I have repeatedly emphasised how much Bihar possesses to share with the rest of India and the world. Its contributions to knowledge, spiritual thought, governance and culture remain of extraordinary relevance. Bihar Museum offers a compelling demonstration of how these strengths can be presented with imagination, confidence and exacting standards. Its recognition should encourage a larger ambition for the state.
Full credit belongs to the Bihar government for conceiving, financing and sustaining an institution of this quality. Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recognised the need for a modern setting commensurate with Bihar’s historical importance. Such projects demand sustained commitment through planning, construction and the less visible work of building institutional capability. The outcome reflects public investment pursued with purpose.
Anjani Kumar Singh, the former Chief Secretary of Bihar and Director General of Bihar Museum, deserves particular acknowledgement. Together with the museum’s curators, conservators and wider professional team, he has helped give the institution its distinctive character. Standards depend on people who sustain them daily, through care for collections, thoughtful exhibitions and attention to visitors.
This achievement also belongs within a longer institutional history. Patna Museum, established in 1917, has served generations through the preservation and presentation of Bihar’s heritage. It continues as a distinguished institution of high quality, with renewed facilities and galleries. Bihar Museum extends this tradition, while Patna Museum retains its own identity and importance. Together, they enrich the capital’s cultural landscape.
Designed by Japan’s Maki & Associates with Mumbai’s Opolis, Bihar Museum brings international architectural expertise into conversation with Bihar’s inheritance. Courtyards, connected galleries and carefully-considered spaces make the building itself part of the experience. Its contemporary design expresses confidence in the enduring relevance of what it houses.
Inside, the collections open windows onto the worlds of the Mauryas, Guptas and Palas, Buddhist and Jain traditions, artistic achievement, and cultural exchange. The celebrated Didarganj Yakshi, recovered beside the Ganga in 1917, gives this inheritance a memorable presence. Its craftsmanship encourages visitors to pause before the skill and sensibility of an earlier age.
Regional traditions, contemporary art and the diaspora broaden the narrative. The Children’s Gallery gives younger visitors an opportunity to discover through participation. These features matter because a museum’s public purpose includes awakening curiosity and helping people understand their relationship with history. For Bihar’s youth, that encounter can strengthen confidence in the place to which they belong.
The most useful lesson concerns standards. Bihar already possesses destinations of exceptional historical and spiritual significance. Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Rajgir and Vaishali speak to audiences across national boundaries. Their importance is established. The opportunity is to ensure that every aspect of encountering them reflects that importance.
The museum provides a practical benchmark. Conservation, interpretation, cleanliness, signage, accessibility, trained guides and reliable public amenities together determine the quality of a visit. Excellence must extend through the surrounding environment, transport connections and the information available before arrival. Visitors remember how easily they understood a place, how respectfully they were received and how comfortably they could explore it.
Each destination has its own needs and character. Replication should mean comparable care and professionalism, with presentation suited to the site. A pilgrimage centre, an archaeological complex and a historic landscape require different approaches. All can offer accurate interpretation, dignified surroundings and services that inspire confidence.
This is an achievable ambition because Bihar now has a working example within its own capital. The expertise developed there should inform wider training and institutional partnerships. Universities can contribute research, languages and student engagement. Local communities can participate as guides, artisans and custodians of traditions, with livelihoods strengthened by the quality they help sustain.
As Chancellor of Bihar’s state universities, I would encourage partnerships linking students of history, tourism, architecture and management with museums and heritage sites. Such engagement can support research, documentation and professional training, preparing young people to preserve Bihar’s inheritance and present it confidently and sensitively.
The economic possibilities follow naturally. A visitor who finds a coherent, rewarding experience has reason to stay longer and travel further. Connecting destinations through well interpreted journeys could spread benefits across hospitality, transport, crafts and local enterprise. Success should be measured through visitor satisfaction, conservation outcomes and opportunities created for communities, alongside arrivals.
There is a wider civilisational opportunity. Bihar’s ancient centres of learning and spiritual inquiry connected societies across Asia. Contemporary institutions can renew those relationships through scholarship, exhibitions, cultural exchanges and educational travel. This is closely aligned with the Nalanda Approach I have advocated: drawing upon an inheritance of knowledge and dialogue to deepen engagement with the world.
Perceptions change when experience gives people reason to reconsider them. The museum supplies that reason. Its achievement can help contemporary Bihar become better understood, while encouraging its own people to recognise the possibilities around them. The ranking is welcome recognition; the institution’s enduring value lies in the example it sets.
Bihar has much more to showcase. The new Nalanda University is to be seen and experienced. The responsibility now is to bring the same seriousness of purpose and consistently high quality of execution to a wider heritage landscape. With sustained leadership and public participation, this recognition can become the beginning of a broader renewal. Bihar Museum has shown what vision, investment and sustained commitment can achieve. Extending these standards across Bihar’s heritage destinations would bring greater recognition to the state and wider opportunities to its people.
Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) | Governor of Bihar and former Commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps
(Views are personal)