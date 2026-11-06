Reaping dividends in a divided Washington

The US political landscape has undergone a significant recalibration at this week’s mid-term elections. While some focus on the political gridlock and domestic debates on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, policymakers and corporate leaders in New Delhi must look through the noise and analyse the structural economic implications and spot the macroeconomic tailwinds, tactical trade opportunities and structural supply-chain realignments that have opened up.
The immediate transmission channel of the results to the Indian economy lies in global macroeconomics. Historically, a divided Washington—with the presidency and at least one house of Congress split between parties—has been associated with fiscal restraint and smaller budget deficits.
Take, for example, the mid-1990s under President Clinton and a Republican Congress, or post-2010 under President Obama and a Republican House. They coincided with lower government spend growth, legislative caps on discretionary spending (such as the Budget Control Act of 2011), and shrinking budget deficits relative to GDP. On the other hand, massive fiscal expansions, such as the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act or major emergency stimulus packages, have been passed under unified party control.
Aggressive government spending and large deficits require heavy issuance of US Treasury bonds. When a divided government restricts net government spending, total expected issuance drops. Lower anticipated supply of government debt, combined with moderated inflation expectations, places downward pressure on long-term Treasury yields. This impacts the dollar’s strength, which is heavily driven by interest rate differentials. As US yields cool down, the dollar tends to temper or recalibrate lower relative to foreign currencies.
For India, a softer US dollar and stabilising global bond yields offer vital macroeconomic breathing room. Over recent quarters, elevated US yields and a strong dollar exerted persistent downward pressure on emerging market currencies, forcing central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India, to maintain higher interest rates to defend currency stability and prevent capital flight. A weaker dollar would lead to renewed foreign investor inflows into Indian equities and debt markets.
Equally important is the impact on energy markets. A divided or constrained US government is less likely to launch unilateral military actions or sanctions overseas, which reduces geopolitical conflict risks in key oil-producing regions like West Asia. Lower energy prices act as a direct stimulus for India, easing imported inflation, narrowing the current account deficit, and relieving margin pressures on key domestic manufacturing sectors.
Perhaps the most tangible shift for Indian exporters lies in trade dynamics. The mid-term verdict and resultant increased Congressional oversight would check arbitrary tariffs, offering a degree of trade predictability for Indian exports. It also opens a strategic window for India to expedite long-pending bilateral trade frameworks, resolve lingering tariff friction points, and secure predictable mobility pathways for skilled professionals (such as H-1B rules), which remain the backbone of India’s services exports.
Crucially, the political shift in the US does not mean a reversal of bipartisan consensus on global supply chain diversification. Both Democrats and Republicans remain committed to reducing critical dependencies on China. What changes post-mid-terms is the methodology. Rather than relying purely on unilateral tariffs, a more balanced Congress favours structured, alliance-based de-risking.
This aligns directly with India’s economic interests. Through its production-linked incentive and rapid infrastructure expansion, India has positioned itself as an alternative global manufacturing hub in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy equipment. As US corporations look for policy stability alongside cost efficiency, India stands out as a primary beneficiary of corporate recalibration. American multinationals seeking to diversify away from East Asia will find a more predictable trade environment conducive to long-term foreign direct investment into Indian manufacturing.
Additionally, as Washington pivots toward regulatory scrutiny on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and data infrastructure, India can position its expanding technology ecosystem as a secure, compliant co-innovation partner. Harmonising digital standards and tech supply chains will prove vital in cementing this bilateral economic alignment.
India cannot afford to view Washington purely through the lens of White House policy. The mid-term elections serve as a sharp reminder that American power is deeply decentralised. To maximise economic gains from these developments, India must broaden congressional diplomacy, push for critical technology cooperation, and accelerate its own domestic reforms.
Indian trade envoys and industry bodies such as CII and FICCI must deepen engagement with key House and Senate committees that oversee trade, technology, and finance. Building bipartisan economic coalitions ensures that Indian commercial interests remain protected regardless of who occupies the Oval Office.
Economic ties must move beyond traditional goods and services to high-value technology integration. Expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence technology, and clean energy transition should remain top priorities under bilateral initiatives.
External stability created by a predictable US environment must be matched by internal execution. India must accelerate logistics efficiency, ease of doing business at the state level, and regulatory compliance to ensure that global capital choosing to leave other Asian markets lands seamlessly in Indian industrial corridors.
The US mid-term election result is not merely an internal political benchmark; it is a structural economic pivot point. For India, a calibrated US political structure offers a rare combination of macroeconomic relief and strategic leverage. By steering clear of political posturing and focusing sharply on trade alignment, investment attraction, and technology partnerships, New Delhi can turn Washington’s political shift into a catalyst for India’s next phase of economic expansion.
Tulsi Jayakumar | Professor, economics & policy; and Executive Director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship, Bhavan’s SPJIMR
(Views are personal)