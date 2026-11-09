Numbers point to maelstrom forming in global finance

Psychologist James Reason’s ‘Swiss cheese model’ holds that major disasters in complex systems are the result of the accumulation and alignment of multiple failures—the ‘eyes’ or holes in some kinds of cheese. Today, several risks—overvaluation, high debt, cash flow shortfalls, volatility, rising interest rates, interconnections, financial games, poor safeguards—are creating the perfect conditions for a financial crash.

Valuations are stretched. Cyclically adjusted 10-year US price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratios are at their highest levels since the 19th century, above the levels of 1929 and only slightly below the peak of the dotcom boom. They are around 41 times earnings and over 67 times earnings if current exaggerated incomes are normalised. In comparison, CAPE reached 32.6 times and 44.2 times earnings before the crashes in 1929 and 2000, respectively.

The ratio of US share market’s capitalisation to GDP, known as the Buffett indicator, is over 230 percent of GDP, the highest recorded level. Valuations of non-US equities are also extended, although to a lower degree. Property, the largest repository of global wealth, is overvalued by up to 50 percent using price-to-affordability metrics, although there are significant locational discrepancies.

Price rises have outstripped underlying cash flows. Across 10 countries that account for 60 percent of global GDP, as of 2025, $620 trillion in real assets—like machinery and equipment, infrastructure, buildings, natural resources, and intellectual property—support over $1,800 trillion in financial assets representing eventual claims against the same property and cash flows. Since 2000, wealth growth has reflected valuation gains in financial assets, especially real estate, rather than changes in productive assets. For every $1 in net new investment in real assets over the past 20 years, liabilities have grown by almost $4, of which about $2 is debt.

As of mid-2026, global debt has reached around $350 trillion or 308 percent of world output, up from around $210 trillion a decade ago. There are layers of leverage with investors, fund and businesses borrowing at the same time against the underlying cash flows.

Debt must be repaid or refinanced. Much of this borrowing was taken out during periods of near-zero rates and renewals, if possible, will be at a higher cost. Cash insufficiency threatens failures and credit losses. As interest rates rise, there are already pockets of distress amongst less creditworthy borrowers.

In parallel, investors, pension funds and insurers rely on cash flows from their investments to finance spending or meet contractual payouts. Lack of distributions and write-offs reduce available funds that underpin economy activity creating adverse feedback loops. Simultaneously, higher volatility feeds risk models, triggering margin calls and involuntary deleveraging as lenders tighten liquidity.