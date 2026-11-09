Traditions and Titans

Govardhan Puja is tomorrow, and I thought you might enjoy discovering the fascinating slice of religion, culture and history it embodies on the southern outskirts of Delhi-NCR, particularly in the twin villages of Asola and Fatehpur Beri. If you rejoice in having friends with deep rural roots, you get invited to their pujas, weddings and family feasts, and experience a side of Old India that we city sparrows rarely get to see.

My old neighbours, who became friends, had centuries-old ancestral lands in Asola and Fatehpur Beri and took me there to observe Govardhan Puja. It is dedicated to Sri Krishna’s feat of lifting Mount Govardhan to save his people from Indra Dev’s tempestuous fury. On my first visit, we got there an hour before sunset. I walked with them around the cattle sheds, marking the cows’ foreheads with tilak and hanging marigold garlands around their necks. Of course, I spent the nicest time with the endearing little calves, whom I tried to coax near me to eat a handful of grass freshly cut for this ceremony.

The village barber’s wife, who received clothes, money and sweets for this ceremonial rite, had fashioned a large outline in cow dung of a man on the ground of a mud courtyard. Marigolds were sprinkled around it, and clay lamps and stalks of sugarcane were set about it. This was the Govardhan Purush or Giriraj Maharaj. The farmhands and the men of the house circled it seven times, ceremonially singing Sri Krishna’s name.

After which, we all sat together to eat our simple but satisfying dinner. We had chhaach—real village buttermilk, the kind Sri Krishna must have drunk in Gokul—together with stuffed parathas out of a big, round stainless steel box brought from home. The prasad drew a surprised laugh from me the first time I saw it. It was gulgule, little fried dumplings of wheat flour, ghee and jaggery.