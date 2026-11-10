New Gandhigiri needed to address ever-inventive evil

As I grow older, my world gets emptier and my memories get fuller. Deep down, I miss the very people I once took for granted. I miss the friends I could argue with. I miss the teachers I could learn more from. I want to talk of one in particular.

Ramchandra Gandhi, a friend, philosopher and guide to me, was a professor of sociology at the University of Hyderabad. He gave me more lectures in the Delhi School of Economics canteen than he did to other students.

Ramu had a profound academic interest in violence. He felt that the concept of non-violence had to be reworked again and again to handle the inventiveness of evil. He had a profound critique of the Emergency, which he saw as ritualised violence. He once accosted Indira Gandhi while she was standing at the Gandhi Samadhi and said, “Stop insulting my grandfather!”

For Ramu, the Emergency was a profound insult to the non-violent tradition. He often articulated a whole series of alternatives. He felt violence was more inventive than science. One had to do something profound to philosophy in order to handle these issues.

Once, Ramu told me that modern violence was quite different. It had to confront three ‘technical problems’. The first was the Oppenheimer issue—about the scientist who felt that the atom bomb was a technical answer to a technical question. This idea of technicality and rationalisation is something we must confront because it turns violence into a technical question or an engineering problem when it is something more profound.

The second issue is numeracy. Today, war is often dealt with in body counts alone. Ramu said numbers were an illiterate way of explaining much of reality. The third issue he emphasised was of language—something that had to be reinvented to mean more than was assumed.

The vocabulary of violence is extremely stunted. One needs new concepts to create a new kind of storytelling.

Ramu gave three examples. First, he pointed out that esoteric concepts often become everyday issues. When triage, which began as a tradition in sorting coffee beans, moved to medicine, the question became more profound. Here is an example. Say, during a war, two groups of soldiers are afflicted—one because of their visit to the red-light district of a town, and the other for being stricken in an act of war. The question is, given a limited amount of penicillin, which lot should one cure? The rational answer was that the people stricken in red-light districts were more likely to recover faster and be ready to fight.

Triage, in that sense, is an attempt to eliminate people on grounds of rationality and economics. It is a deep economisation of war. The idea travelled into international relations with Henry Kissinger, who believed aid should be cut off from ‘weaker nations’. For Ramu, the very idea of triage was a deep form of violence.