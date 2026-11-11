Damming a river that runs through an anxious valley

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is still at the pre-feasibility stage, with no dam site finalised and not a single borehole drilled. Yet it has already become one of the most bitter arguments in the Northeast. It pits a government worried about a giant Chinese dam upstream against the Adi people, one of the largest indigenous groups in Arunachal Pradesh who fear losing their villages, farms and a river they regard as their mother.

This old soldier spent enough years on the China front—including commanding a brigade in Arunachal’s Tawang—to feel the pull of both arguments. Therefore, this article is an attempt to do what the shouting on each side has made hard: taking both cases seriously and saying plainly where each holds.

Let’s start with the government’s worry. China approved its 60,000-MW Medog dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo in December 2024 and began work on July 19, 2025, roughly 50 km from where the river enters India, without prior consultation with the downstream countries.

India has no water-sharing treaty with China, and the flood-season data agreement that lapsed in June 2023 is still being renegotiated. Nobody in Pasighat, headquarters of East Siang district, needs to be told what a surprise from upstream looks like, because in June 2000 a dam burst in Tibet resulted in the Siang river rising nearly 14 metres above the danger level.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu calls Medog an existential threat, and the Union government has pitched the Siang project as a buffer that can regulate floods. Frankly though, the “water bomb” language needs trimming, since roughly 65-70 percent of the Brahmaputra’s annual discharge is generated inside India; China describes Medog as a run-of-the-river scheme.

The sharper risks are operational—an unannounced release in monsoon season or a squeeze in winter, when the Central Water Commission is cited as putting China’s share of the Siang’s flow at about 84 percent. Those are good reasons to want data and warning time, and the government is right to want both.

Now, let’s do the maths. At 11,200 MW, the Siang project is less than a fifth of Medog, so it cannot counter the Chinese dam in any like-for-like sense. Its honest case is storage and signalling. About 9.2 billion cubic metres of live storage could, in principle, absorb a sudden surge and sustain lean-season flows, though that depends on design and operating rules yet to be settled, and the project tells Beijing that India means to build on a river flowing through territory China claims.

Now for the other side that deserves the same respect. For the Adi, the river is Ane Siang—Mother Siang—and their opposition is no passing mood. The community’s council rejected the first proposal in 1979 and the Bogum Bokang Kebang, the community’s supreme inter-village decision-making assembly, met at Geku on August 20, 2025—for the first time in about 25 years—to reject this one.