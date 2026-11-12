Slow and stodgy on the eastern front

The word ‘jamboree’ probably accurately sums up what will unfold in Manila this Monday. As the 49th ASEAN Summit commences with the Philippines as the chair, the build-up to main summit of Southeast Asian leaders will be preceded by a flurry of meetings to set the tone and agenda, as well as multiple related mini-summits.

Most of this work is coordinated by the ASEAN secretariat. That and all the other coordinating group meetings in the run-up to the main event seek to align both the final declarations and review of the annual progress of the grouping. As an official process, it is a massive effort of many moving parts.

This year’s summit theme—‘Navigating the future, together’—remains critically distinct. For the first summit chaired by President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr, it could not be more apt in describing what the bloc is facing given the turbulent world order at present, where fragmentation remains the key determinant of how systemic factors are shaped.

The year beyond the summit will be crucial for ASEAN’s relevance in the region and the larger cause of how multilateralism evolves in the current environment. Given this backdrop, this article focuses on the year’s core issues for the bloc and the manner in which the grouping may move prior to handing the chairmanship to Singapore in 2027.

The most interesting set of issues to watch out for during the summit will fall in three critical areas. First, how the ASEAN leadership under the Philippines addresses two of the core issues within the grouping—the situation in Myanmar, which remains far from seeing any resolution, and the manner in which geopolitics of the South China Sea is being shaped through the year. The question that looms large is whether either of these issues will find any long-term answers at the summit.