Time to end cycle of political revenge in Dhaka

The Bangladesh government is caught between a rock and a hard place. Tarique Rahman’s administration is facing two difficult choices, either of which could invite trouble. It’s about how to deal with Sheikh Hasina’s request for a new passport and national identity card, which were cancelled in 2024 by the American-sponsored unconstitutional regime of Muhammad Yunus.

The request, filed by Hasina’s British lawyers at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, has set the cat among pigeons in Dhaka. The country’s inexperienced junior foreign minister, known for making gaffes at press meets, rejected Hasina’s request and called her a “terrorist”. Another minister was more circumspect, saying the request was being examined. Dhaka is caught in a bind: issue the documents or keep demanding Hasina’s extradition.

So far, Delhi has ignored Dhaka’s extradition request, indicating that it is a judicial process that has to be followed. Bangladesh has not taken any steps to initiate the process, clearly signalling that it does not want to risk going down that path. Meanwhile, Dhaka has pegged its India policy on Hasina’s presence in Delhi, signalling that the bilateral ties cannot improve while the situation remains so.

Tarique has repeatedly rebuffed Delhi’s overtures and declined to visit despite formal invitations. Testing Delhi’s patience may be useful for the Bangladesh Prime Minister in signalling to his anti-India political opposition, and to Pakistan and China. Tarique’s party BNP’s legacy is peppered with anti-India policies that are a part of his political grooming. The BNP’s origin in ‘Bangladeshi nationalism’, as opposed to ‘Bengali nationalism’, gives it a separate identity with roots in Islamism.