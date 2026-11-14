Belonging: Love, agony & acrimony

Every memoir by a politician is a quiet act of statecraft, if not of wordsmithery. Winston Churchill is said to have joked that history would be kind to him because he intended to write it himself, and leaders ever since have taken the hint. Jawaharlal Nehru wrote his autobiography in a colonial prison and turned confinement into the founding text of a nation’s idea of itself.

A political memoir is never mere remembering. It is a curated archive in which the author decides what is recalled, what is reframed and what is left to gather dust. In a dynasty the stakes are higher still, for the book defends a lineage rather than a life, and is written as much for the heir as for the reader.

Sonia Gandhi’s Belonging: A Journey of Love, released last week, belongs squarely in that tradition. Her preface calls it “a personal memoir”, one for which politics is the background, a kind of framework that turns out to be a loaded political tornado. A woman who says she has stepped back from active politics has delivered the season’s most combustible political document and set Indian politics on fire. A more honest title would have been Belonging: A Saga of Love, Agony and Acrimony.