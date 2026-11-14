Missing in India’s development story: Gender justice

India speaks of a $5-trillion economy, demographic dividends and technological leadership. Yet there is an uncomfortable contradiction at the heart of this ambition: it cannot achieve sustained development while a substantial part of its human capital remains constrained by gender inequality.

Gender injustice is not merely a women’s issue. It is an economic, social and institutional issue. Three interconnected failures deserve particular attention: inequality within the family, inadequate control over crimes against women and the absence of a sufficiently large female presence in employment and positions of influence. Together, these create a cycle that can turn development into mere economic expansion without corresponding social progress.

The first inequality begins at home. The family, often regarded as the foundation of Indian society, is also where gender roles are frequently established.

I was once on election observer duty in Uttar Pradesh. While walking through a village in Mahoba district, I came across a woman who was walking along with a 10-year-old girl who had a heavy load of firewood on her head. Another girl, who looked no more than six, was carrying a smaller stack.

Walking along smartly was a well-dressed, kajal-smitten seven-year-old boy with nicely combed hair, while the girls were dressed in rags. Upon enquiring from the mother, she proudly told me that the boy was going to school. “What about the girls?” I asked. The mother replied: “Then who will help me in bringing up the children? A girl child is supposed to help the mother in household chores, that is it.”