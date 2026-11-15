Faithline | The cowherd continuum

Gopashtami 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday across many parts of India during the Shukla Paksha, or bright half, of the ongoing Indian month of Kartik. The festival commemorates the day Sri Krishna and Balarama were promoted from tending calves or vatsapas to herding full-grown cows in Vrindavan as gopas. This transition is described in Srimad Bhagavatam 10:15:1. The verse says that upon reaching the pauganda age (six to ten years old) in Vrindavan, Krishna and Balarama were entrusted with tending cows with their friends, blessing the land with the marks of their lotus feet.

Since Krishna and cows are both deeply revered in Indian tradition, observing Gopashtami is believed to invite divine blessings. Those who can may donate to a religious institution or goshala they know and trust, towards Gau Samrakshana, or cow protection

Busy, working people across India who have no time to sit in puja nevertheless carry extra rotis from home to feed cows they meet on the way. I have seen an Uber driver do this in Delhi. He asked permission to stop for two minutes and fed a herd of long-horned cattle by the side of the road. He said this was an intelligent breed that calmly waited its turn instead of crowding him, and I saw that it was. Appropriately, we were headed to a neighbourhood called Dwarka.

These are not meaningless or superstitious gestures but expressions of Sanatana Dharma’s two driving principles—ananda (joy) and kritagyata (thankfulness). A gesture towards cows is an expression of gratitude for their generosity to us along with the pleasure we derive from drinking milk and eating butter, curds, ghee and paneer. Let’s remember that the practice of Gopashtami comes from long ago, when our cows fed on sweet, wholesome grass and were not left to feed on garbage, as we distressingly see in towns and cities today. If we truly loved Krishna, we would not abandon his beloved cows to such a sorry plight.

Let us take this opportunity to look again at Krishna. He is not called the Sampoorna Avatar or complete avatar for nothing. He is everything to everybody—the holy child, the playmate, the beloved, the counsellor, the Friend of friends, the guru, the redeemer. The ‘Vana Parva’, or Forest section of the Mahabharata, in which the Pandavas spend 12 years exiled in the forest, contains one of my favourite Krishna moments. Once, Rishi Markandeya’s visit to the Pandavas coincides with Krishna’s. The rishi is a great favourite of theirs since he’s a good storyteller. They sit around him, and Krishna says, “Please tell us a story, tell us lots of stories!” His enthusiasm for stories is so endearing to us.

But despite his saulabhyam, or accessibility, do we really know him? Even Arjuna, so dear to him, has to ask at Kurukshetra, “Katham vidyaam aham yogim”, BG 10:17 (How may I know Thee, Lord?).

The Bhagavad Gita describes Krishna’s answer in beautiful poetry like this: “pashya me partha rupanishatasho ‘tha sahasrasah/nana-vidhani divyani nana-varnakritini cha’” BG 11:5, meaning, ‘Behold now, Arjuna, my countless forms in countless colours’.

When the Vishwarupa is revealed, Arjuna sees a terrifying sight: “yatha pradiptam jvalanam patanga/vishanti nashaya samriddha-vegah/tathaiva nashaya vishanti lokas/tavapi vaktrani samriddha-vegah”, BG 11:29.

This means, ‘As moths rush to perish in flames, so do great numbers rush to die in your blazing mouth’.