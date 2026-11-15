Faithline | The cowherd continuum

Gopashtami 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday across many parts of India during the Shukla Paksha, or bright half, of the ongoing Indian month of Kartik. The festival commemorates the day Sri Krishna and Balarama were promoted from tending calves or vatsapas to herding full-grown cows in Vrindavan as gopas. This transition is described in Srimad Bhagavatam 10:15:1. The verse says that upon reaching the pauganda age (six to ten years old) in Vrindavan, Krishna and Balarama were entrusted with tending cows with their friends, blessing the land with the marks of their lotus feet.
Since Krishna and cows are both deeply revered in Indian tradition, observing Gopashtami is believed to invite divine blessings. Those who can may donate to a religious institution or goshala they know and trust, towards Gau Samrakshana, or cow protection
Busy, working people across India who have no time to sit in puja nevertheless carry extra rotis from home to feed cows they meet on the way. I have seen an Uber driver do this in Delhi. He asked permission to stop for two minutes and fed a herd of long-horned cattle by the side of the road. He said this was an intelligent breed that calmly waited its turn instead of crowding him, and I saw that it was. Appropriately, we were headed to a neighbourhood called Dwarka.
These are not meaningless or superstitious gestures but expressions of Sanatana Dharma’s two driving principles—ananda (joy) and kritagyata (thankfulness). A gesture towards cows is an expression of gratitude for their generosity to us along with the pleasure we derive from drinking milk and eating butter, curds, ghee and paneer. Let’s remember that the practice of Gopashtami comes from long ago, when our cows fed on sweet, wholesome grass and were not left to feed on garbage, as we distressingly see in towns and cities today. If we truly loved Krishna, we would not abandon his beloved cows to such a sorry plight.
Let us take this opportunity to look again at Krishna. He is not called the Sampoorna Avatar or complete avatar for nothing. He is everything to everybody—the holy child, the playmate, the beloved, the counsellor, the Friend of friends, the guru, the redeemer. The ‘Vana Parva’, or Forest section of the Mahabharata, in which the Pandavas spend 12 years exiled in the forest, contains one of my favourite Krishna moments. Once, Rishi Markandeya’s visit to the Pandavas coincides with Krishna’s. The rishi is a great favourite of theirs since he’s a good storyteller. They sit around him, and Krishna says, “Please tell us a story, tell us lots of stories!” His enthusiasm for stories is so endearing to us.
But despite his saulabhyam, or accessibility, do we really know him? Even Arjuna, so dear to him, has to ask at Kurukshetra, “Katham vidyaam aham yogim”, BG 10:17 (How may I know Thee, Lord?).
The Bhagavad Gita describes Krishna’s answer in beautiful poetry like this: “pashya me partha rupanishatasho ‘tha sahasrasah/nana-vidhani divyani nana-varnakritini cha’” BG 11:5, meaning, ‘Behold now, Arjuna, my countless forms in countless colours’.
When the Vishwarupa is revealed, Arjuna sees a terrifying sight: “yatha pradiptam jvalanam patanga/vishanti nashaya samriddha-vegah/tathaiva nashaya vishanti lokas/tavapi vaktrani samriddha-vegah”, BG 11:29.
This means, ‘As moths rush to perish in flames, so do great numbers rush to die in your blazing mouth’.
The Gita is a quantum leap in Indian thought, a deep wish-fulfilment, where God speaks at length to man. We are gifted a cosmic context that also details our place in it, and our goals. We can then move on to the remaining half of the Mahabharata, which describes the 18 days of battle and what happens afterward.
By reading a detailed translation, we learn things that little abridged books may not tell. For example, how much the formidable Trigarta clan, allies of the Kauravas, harassed and delayed the Pandavas in battle. Arjuna is forever rushing around trying to quell them. (Even today, a former ruling clan called the Katoch, in the Kangra Valley, claims descent from the Trigartas). Important heroes like Satyaki and Salya are fleshed out with their loyalty and valour. The death of young Abhimanyu, when read in detail, is unlikely to leave a dry eye.
The encounter between Kunti and Karna, the soldier of misfortune, is heart-rendingly told by Vyasa. How Karna holds back from killing Nakula, Sahadeva, Bhima and Yudhishtira is poignantly described. His death scene is as hair-raising as Kunti’s revelation of his true identity.
I find that when you read the Gita in the flow of the epic, it can sometimes make more sense than it might otherwise in its seemingly detached loftiness. When read within the epic, we can better grasp its whys and wherefores, its essential nature as the ultimate pep talk, and how Krishna tries to give Arjuna the long perspective on the nature of life and its sometimes difficult duties. My personal favourites are Canto Ten, which is like a movie montage on the nature of God (‘Of seasons I am Spring…’), and Canto Sixteen on ‘divine and demonic natures’, which helps us choose between what we must do and what we must never do. Interestingly, many positive qualities are feminine in Sanskrit.
The Bhagavatam and Bharatam thus give us Krishna’s enthralling journey from little gopa boy to Jagadguru, the personality of the One we have loved from his time to ours. Gopashtami is another loving reminder of his eternal presence in our lives.
Renuka Narayanan | FAITHLINE | Senior journalist
(Views are personal)
(shebaba09@gmail.com)