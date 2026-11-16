The rediscovery of India that is Bharat

Sonia Gandhi and I have something in common. We were both born in Europe, both raised in the Catholic tradition, both married Indians, and both eventually made India our home. But the comparison stops there.
I came to India as a young Frenchman, with my Western education, Christian background and European prejudices. I knew practically nothing about this extraordinary civilisation. Yet, from the moment I arrived in Delhi, having driven from Paris in a caravan of five cars at the tender age of 19, I felt I had come home.
Slowly, through years of living among Indians, travelling across the country, studying its ancient wisdom and meeting its spiritual masters, I discovered a civilisation far greater, deeper and more sophisticated than anything I had imagined. Knowledge came down the ages via the Hindus, this unique people who had been so much persecuted.
Therefore, contrary to Sonia Gandhi, I have nothing to give or prove to Bharat. It is Bharat which has given everything to me. Indeed, like Mother Teresa before her, Sonia Gandhi seemed to me to approach India through a Western Catholic prism: as if India is a country that needs to be guided, corrected, uplifted or even lectured.
I observed Sonia’s political career at close range during my decades as a journalist covering South Asia. What struck me was not simply her rapid ascent within the Congress, but the ease with which she appeared to accept the reverence, privileges and extraordinary deference surrounding her.
I remember being so shocked when she got re-elected as president of the party in November 2000: she came in cavalcade of cars from her Janpath residence-fortress to her party’s office on Akbar Road just a few hundred metres away, surrounded by dozens of security, and Congress workers touching her feet—so impervious, arrogant like a ‘white memsa’ab’.
Her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi being shot by her Sikh bodyguards and her husband Rajiv being killed by a Sri Lankan Tamil separatist must have traumatised her. But personal tragedy cannot confer a hereditary right to govern a nation of 1.4 billion people.
This is why I was even more shocked that when constitutionally she was only an MP, during the UPA’s 10 years in power (2004-14), she behaved as the sovereign of India, Manmohan Singh being the puppet Prime Minister. The unfortunate karma of the Congress is that it was created by an Englishman and it remains even today a colonised party, which instinctively accords greater prestige to Westerners.
In her just-released book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia says, “I cried as I watched the demolition of Babri Masjid”—where nobody was killed on site.
But did she cry when 59 innocent Hindus, including 37 women and children, were burnt like animals in the Sabarmati Express in February 2002? No, certainly not!
My greatest concern today is that Rahul Gandhi appears to have inherited much of his mother’s political outlook. He speaks frequently of democracy, equality and constitutional values. These are noble principles. But I remain unconvinced because I think he has the same Westernised, Catholic-centric view of India and of Hindus in particular.
He will never understand—nor will his sister Priyanka—that India is not simply a geographical territory, an electoral arithmetic or a collection of communities competing for political concessions. India is Bharat. It is a civilisation whose spiritual and philosophical achievements stretch back thousands of years. It gave humanity the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, yoga, profound systems of metaphysics and an extraordinary tradition of religious pluralism.
One cannot hope to govern India successfully without understanding this inheritance.
Hindus have traditionally accepted many paths to the divine, they have often hesitated to defend their own traditions forcefully. I believe that Sonia Gandhi and the Congress establishment shamelessly exploited—and still do—this generosity.
For centuries, European powers dominated much of the world politically, economically and intellectually. They colonised Asia and Africa, and persuaded generations of educated people that Western civilisation represented the summit of human progress. That era is ending. The hour of Asia has come.
Bharat has an exceptional role to play in this transformation, not merely as an economic or military power, but as a spiritual and civilisational force. I continue, therefore, to place my faith in Narendra Modi.
I do not believe his government is beyond criticism. Indeed, I have criticised the BJP when I felt it failed to defend Hindu interests. But Modi has accomplished something historically significant: he has helped restore to millions of Indians a sense of pride in their own civilisation. He has challenged the assumption that India must imitate the West to become modern. I believe he remains the strongest political instrument of that rediscovery.
(Views are personal)
Francois Gautier
French journalist, author and former South Asia correspondent for Le Figaro who has lived in India for decades.