The rediscovery of India that is Bharat

Sonia Gandhi and I have something in common. We were both born in Europe, both raised in the Catholic tradition, both married Indians, and both eventually made India our home. But the comparison stops there.

I came to India as a young Frenchman, with my Western education, Christian background and European prejudices. I knew practically nothing about this extraordinary civilisation. Yet, from the moment I arrived in Delhi, having driven from Paris in a caravan of five cars at the tender age of 19, I felt I had come home.

Slowly, through years of living among Indians, travelling across the country, studying its ancient wisdom and meeting its spiritual masters, I discovered a civilisation far greater, deeper and more sophisticated than anything I had imagined. Knowledge came down the ages via the Hindus, this unique people who had been so much persecuted.

Therefore, contrary to Sonia Gandhi, I have nothing to give or prove to Bharat. It is Bharat which has given everything to me. Indeed, like Mother Teresa before her, Sonia Gandhi seemed to me to approach India through a Western Catholic prism: as if India is a country that needs to be guided, corrected, uplifted or even lectured.

I observed Sonia’s political career at close range during my decades as a journalist covering South Asia. What struck me was not simply her rapid ascent within the Congress, but the ease with which she appeared to accept the reverence, privileges and extraordinary deference surrounding her.