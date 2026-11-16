The war that has not been won by anyone

When Donald Trump declared last week that “Iran militarily is effectively over”, he appeared to be signalling the end of major US operations against the Islamic Republic. “We’re just keeping it at status quo,” he said after meeting Qatar’s Prime Minister at the White House.

But what exactly is the status quo?

Flying against such a claim are some recent moves the Trump administration has made. On Monday, a third US aircraft carrier, the USS Roosevelt, arrived in West Asia, taking US military personnel deployed across its so-called Central Command to more than 50,000.

Meanwhile, back in Washington DC, Scott Bessent, the US Treasury secretary directing Washington’s campaign of economic pressure against Iran, was moved from his Washington home to a military base following reported threats attributed to Tehran. He joins other senior administration figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and War Secretary Pete Hegseth, in military accommodation. New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had previously moved into protected housing.

The circumstances differ, but moves are particularly striking. US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned in an intelligence memorandum last month that Iran had “substantially increased” its efforts to target American personnel abroad. The precise seriousness of the threat remains unclear, but the relocations illustrate the security concerns surrounding a confrontation that Washington has not formally brought to a close.

The contradiction is more than rhetorical. The US may have inflicted considerable damage on Iran’s military infrastructure, but it has yet to resolve two questions: what happened to Iran’s enriched uranium, and how much leverage does Tehran retain over the Strait of Hormuz?

Before the Israeli and American attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency estimated that Iran possessed 440.9kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent. Although not weapons-grade, the material was considerably more highly enriched than is needed for civilian nuclear power.

The subsequent attacks, followed by another US-Israeli military campaign beginning in February 2026, have left the fate of the stockpile uncertain. In its latest report, the IAEA says it cannot establish the precise location or status of the Isfahan enrichment facility, or whether it contains nuclear material. Inspectors have visited the Bushehr nuclear power station but have not been allowed to return to the other key facilities bombed during the campaigns.

There are also signs that the attacks may have strengthened the arguments of those in Iran who want the country to acquire nuclear weapons. On November 12, Iran’s Assembly of Experts called for a review of the country’s defence doctrine and possible withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. This is not a decision to build a bomb. But it suggests that the argument for a nuclear deterrent is gaining ground inside Iran.

Then there is Hormuz. Iran does not have to close the strait completely to cause serious disruption. Even the threat of attacks on shipping can increase insurance costs and unsettle international markets. Projectiles and mines hitting tankers last week did not help.

The two issues have become intertwined in Qatar’s diplomatic efforts. A Qatari proposal earlier this month sought to link the reopening of Hormuz with renewed International Atomic Energy Agency inspections of Iran’s bombed nuclear facilities. Washington would lift its naval blockade and release some frozen Iranian assets. In return, Tehran would allow inspectors to return and restore freedom of navigation through the strait. Crucially, Iran would not necessarily have to surrender its enriched uranium. One possibility would be to dilute the material to a lower enrichment level.