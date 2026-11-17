Wooing venture capitalists to invest in both the health and insurance businesses can be seen as a moral scandal for a country as impoverished as India. Can our self-image of development afford to be one where cities are dotted with posh multi-storeyed hospitals housing world-class health businesses to cater only to the rich and generate enormous profits?

The recent mergers and acquisitions of a number of hospitals by foreign private equity and wealth funds have consolidated India’s private healthcare sector, lessening competition that keeps prices in check and players on their toes, and creating large corporatised chains focused on profits. Such takeovers have been reported from Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal, among others. The wave has spread to tier 2 and 3 cities, too.

This is no criticism of private healthcare, which may help improve efficiency and provide services public-funded institutions lack in a particular geography. But we must look closer at the drivers for such a shift in a country where large sections still depend on State-run facilities.

The topmost driver of corporatisation is high unmet demand for tertiary care. The Indian middle class wants a standard of living that’s comparable to that in rich nations. They want a matching medical care, too. Not surprisingly, the 80th Round of Household Consumption Survey on health noted a significant proportion of people going to the private sector. The last three survey rounds also show a rise in the use public healthcare facilities in rural India.

In corporate hospitals, profit is paramount. Return on investment is the primary operational goal, not client satisfaction. Healing as an ethical service can take a backseat. The top executives check billing and set targets, especially for high-margin procedures like robotic surgeries and assisted reproductive technologies. It matters what proportion of patients come under the knife. As the Supreme Court has recently noted, this leads to rampant overbilling, and unnecessary costly procedures and laboratory tests. It’s no wonder that the average expenses at private hospitals have increased by 70 percent in rural areas and 80 percent in urban areas over eight years.

The public-private disparity continues in out-of-pocket medical expenditure per hospitalisation (excluding childbirths). According to the latest government survey, such expenses in private hospitals were 7.5 times that in public ones, whereas the median expense exceeded 10-folds. These continue to be significant due to shortage of medicines, diagnostic services and high transport and other non-medical costs.

Insurance often fails to cover these deductibles. Genuine outpatient consultations and medications are denied as the insurance claim-settlement ratio falls. False claims and unnecessary investigations are both on the rise.

The resultant trauma and financial crisis can be mitigated by making the public health system more robust. While insurance coverage has increased considerably compared to previous health survey rounds, this has not translated into a significant rise in the use of hospital care.

Currently, less than half rural and urban households are covered by some form of health insurance, mainly by government-financed insurance schemes. Only 13 percent of those in rural and 9 percent in urban India claim hospitalisation services under these schemes. Women in agricultural, construction, sanitation and home-based production are largely unregistered.