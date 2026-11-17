India’s economic fundamentals are speaking louder than the market pessimism of the past few months. The remarkable recovery in Indian equities, accompanied by the return of foreign institutional investors in record numbers, is a powerful endorsement of the resilience of the Indian economy and the policy framework that has sustained it.

Consider the scale of the turnaround. Between October 26 and November 16, the Nifty50 surged nearly 2,900 points or 13 percent in just three weeks. The Sensex has gained over 10 percent in November so far, putting both benchmark indices on course for their strongest monthly performance in nearly six years. The Bank Nifty is virtually back at its all-time high. On November 6, the BSE’s market capitalisation crossed ₹500 lakh crore for the first time, with nearly ₹30 lakh crore of investor wealth added in the first 11 days of November.

More significant, however, is the return of foreign capital. Foreign portfolio investors have purchased Indian equities worth approximately $8.9 billion in November so far, the highest monthly inflow since records began in 2002. In just nine trading sessions, their purchases exceeded ₹84,000 crore, surpassing the previous record of ₹66,135 crore for an entire month. On November 5 alone, FPIs made net purchases of approximately ₹14,900 crore, their largest single-day investment in over a year. Including bonds, foreign portfolio inflows have approached $9.8 billion.

This is not merely speculative interest. There is a return of patient, long-term capital. Foreign investors have also purchased government securities worth more than ₹7,400 crore in the first nine days of November, their highest investment since July. Significantly, these purchases have been concentrated in bonds maturing in 2033 and 2036. Investors committing capital to Indian sovereign debt for 7-10 years are expressing confidence in the country’s longer-term economic prospects.

The global investment community is reassessing India. Goldman Sachs has upgraded Indian equities to overweight, HSBC has moved India from neutral to overweight, and Jefferies has increased India’s allocation in its Asia-Pacific ex-Japan model portfolio. Citi Research has raised its Nifty50 target from 26,000 to 28,000 by December 2027. Morgan Stanley sees Indian equities at an inflection point and expects the Sensex to reach 95,000 by December 2027, supported by anticipated annual earnings growth of 18 percent through 2028-29.

HSBC has highlighted India’s attractiveness for investors seeking to diversify away from concentrated exposure to artificial intelligence stocks, citing strong credit growth, resilient earnings and measures supporting economic growth and the currency. Bank of America Securities believes that valuations approaching long-term averages leave room for further expansion.

The macroeconomic outlook reinforces this confidence. Moody’s has raised its 2026-27 growth forecast for India from 6.5 percent to 7 percent, citing broad-based economic momentum and resilience to the energy supply shock. The IMF projects 7 percent growth in both 2026-27 and 2027-28, making India the fastest-growing major economy and an important growth engine for the world.

These assessments reflect measurable performance. India recorded a GDP growth of 7.8 percent in April-June 2026. Bank credit growth has remained above 19 percent, merchandise exports touched a record $49 billion, and October GST collections crossed ₹2.3 lakh crore. Corporate earnings are equally encouraging. Nifty companies registered profit growth of approximately 22 percent in the July-September quarter, while the wider listed universe recorded 33 percent growth, its strongest performance in twelve quarters.

Domestic capital has provided an equally important cushion. Systematic investment plan contributions touched a record ₹32,400 crore in September and remained above ₹32,100 crore in October. Mutual fund assets stood at approximately ₹83 lakh crore at the end of October. Between January 1 and October 26, domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth nearly ₹7 lakh crore, even as foreign investors sold approximately ₹4.5 lakh crore. This domestic participation demonstrates a structural transformation: India’s markets are no longer entirely dependent on foreign capital.

There is an important lesson in this turnaround. India’s underlying economic fundamentals did not suddenly improve over the last three weeks. They remained substantially the same when foreign investors were selling.

The Union Budget did not change between October and November. The government’s broad fiscal framework, taxation policy, infrastructure priorities, structural reforms and commitment to macroeconomic stability remained intact. The same policy environment that was being questioned during the market downturn is now operating alongside record foreign inflows.