The trilateral meeting of the US, Russia and China in Shenzhen, China’s ‘Silicon Delta’, is vital for shaping the multipolar world. There is a high probability that Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping would discuss building a new security system with focus on ‘de-nuclearisation’ as well as regional issues—in particular, Ukraine and Iran. Beijing stated that the event is of “groundbreaking significance” and will promote world peace and stability. The Kremlin underscored that the meeting is taking place at the Chinese leader's official residence and its “significance and symbolism cannot be overstated”.
Putin’s advisor Yuri Ushakov added, “It is the first such meeting of its kind. It has been agreed that it should be structured in the spirit of the mutual understanding and alliance between our three countries during World War II, with an emphasis on our countries’ cooperation in the establishment of the United Nations.”
Indeed, China had Russia’s back all through as it began exploring the idea of such negotiations, while Beijing maintained diplomatic restraint. This is the first thing to be understood. Ushakov had disclosed as far back as September that the US, Russia and China had been discussing the idea of a trilateral summit.
The Cold War archives reveal that such an interaction was originally formulated in the US back in the 1970s, the decade of détente, designed to establish a dialogue format between the three global powers to jointly address global challenges.
Ushakov said on Monday, “In other words, all three parties are prepared, building on these highly positive and constructive aspects, to hold a fruitful and substantive discussion which, we believe, should have a significant impact on the development of the international situation as a whole.”
We may expect the Shenzhen meeting to be the commencement of the direct use of the trilateral format to coordinate positions on issues of regional and international security. If in such a system none of the three big powers can act in isolation, that by itself strengthens global stability, as a move by any two participants holds the potential to alter the balance of power, forcing the third to adapt to the new conditions.
Those who caricature the Shenzhen meeting as ‘Yalta 2.0’ are way off the mark. There is nothing conspiratorial here. With an eye on the Global South, an editorial Tuesday in the Chinese Communist Party newspaper Global Times explicitly stated, “Based on historical experience and current realities, China opposes ‘great-power co-governance’ but advocates for strengthening coordination and cooperation among major countries. Guided by the goals of reforming and improving global governance and building a community with a shared future for humanity, China advocates for an equal and orderly multipolar world. The underlying principle it upholds is the democratisation of international relations.”
A range of issues may come up for discussion at Shenzhen—regional conflicts, threats to energy security, deployment of weapons in space and so on. But no dramatic outcome needs to be expected given the welter of mutual differences between and among the three world powers over interests, objectives and national priorities. Russia is reportedly working on a joint statement but Ushakov candidly admitted that it is “difficult diplomatic work” to reach agreement on the wording.
With some reasonable certainty, though, it can be predicted that denuclearisation is a key issue for discussion. After the US’s withdrawal from the Cold War treaties and agreements and the expiry of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty in February, the world exists without clear rules of engagement in the current climate of global turbulence. The tension between nuclear deterrence and disarmament is as old as the atomic age itself. The paradox is, the world wants both deterrence and disarmament.
Washington seized Beijing’s nuclear politics to stall disarmament talks, but incipient signs of a paradigm shift may be appearing. According to the US State department, during a phone conversation Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi “agreed on the importance of meaningful leader-level conversations to advance goals such as peace and denuclearisation, including at any potential trilateral leaders meeting with Russia”.
If that alone were to happen, the Shenzhen meeting would have marked a pivotal post-cold war milestone. But it is a difficult topic for China. A possible outcome would be that the trilateral lends itself as an ‘entry point’ for the three big powers to talk about reducing nuclear weapons stock.
The international system is on the cusp of change and its ‘butterfly effect’ is already felt far and wide. The Associated Press reported Monday that Nato is scaling back its high-level meetings and will not hold a leaders’ summit in Albania next year as previously planned, “amid tension within the alliance”.
There is no question that Russia, China and the US bear primary responsibility for the future of the world order and are in a position to lay the foundation for a new global security architecture. Their decisions will determine the vectors of international relations for decades to come.
Inevitably, Kremlin think-tanker Dmitry Trenin posed the big question whether Shenzhen format would gain gravitas—and proceeded to answer himself, that whilst Trump remains in office, it won’t wither away, and beyond also, what is consequential is that “the configuration of the upper tier of the global power architecture for the foreseeable future has already been determined”.
Putin and Xi are determined to make the Shenzhen summit a success. And Trump is known to enjoy their company and likes dealing with them, seeing them as peers and important world leaders. This is a high-stakes second trip for Trump to China this year, and that too within days of a massive political setback. He will be intensely conscious that the world is watching whether his presidency is diminished or not in coping with the present dramatic period of severe political, social and economic crisis, aside from the decoupling from Euro-Atlanticism. The imagery of the trilateral summit is already making waves.
M K Bhadrakumar | Former diplomat
(Views are personal)