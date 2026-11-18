The trilateral meeting of the US, Russia and China in Shenzhen, China’s ‘Silicon Delta’, is vital for shaping the multipolar world. There is a high probability that Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping would discuss building a new security system with focus on ‘de-nuclearisation’ as well as regional issues—in particular, Ukraine and Iran. Beijing stated that the event is of “groundbreaking significance” and will promote world peace and stability. The Kremlin underscored that the meeting is taking place at the Chinese leader's official residence and its “significance and symbolism cannot be overstated”.

Putin’s advisor Yuri Ushakov added, “It is the first such meeting of its kind. It has been agreed that it should be structured in the spirit of the mutual understanding and alliance between our three countries during World War II, with an emphasis on our countries’ cooperation in the establishment of the United Nations.”

Indeed, China had Russia’s back all through as it began exploring the idea of such negotiations, while Beijing maintained diplomatic restraint. This is the first thing to be understood. Ushakov had disclosed as far back as September that the US, Russia and China had been discussing the idea of a trilateral summit.

The Cold War archives reveal that such an interaction was originally formulated in the US back in the 1970s, the decade of détente, designed to establish a dialogue format between the three global powers to jointly address global challenges.

Ushakov said on Monday, “In other words, all three parties are prepared, building on these highly positive and constructive aspects, to hold a fruitful and substantive discussion which, we believe, should have a significant impact on the development of the international situation as a whole.”

We may expect the Shenzhen meeting to be the commencement of the direct use of the trilateral format to coordinate positions on issues of regional and international security. If in such a system none of the three big powers can act in isolation, that by itself strengthens global stability, as a move by any two participants holds the potential to alter the balance of power, forcing the third to adapt to the new conditions.

Those who caricature the Shenzhen meeting as ‘Yalta 2.0’ are way off the mark. There is nothing conspiratorial here. With an eye on the Global South, an editorial Tuesday in the Chinese Communist Party newspaper Global Times explicitly stated, “Based on historical experience and current realities, China opposes ‘great-power co-governance’ but advocates for strengthening coordination and cooperation among major countries. Guided by the goals of reforming and improving global governance and building a community with a shared future for humanity, China advocates for an equal and orderly multipolar world. The underlying principle it upholds is the democratisation of international relations.”