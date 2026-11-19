In 1776, the year in which Britain’s American colonies declared independence, Adam Smith paused in ‘Book V’ of The Wealth of Nations to admire the way English judges touted custom. Smith had noticed something about the three great courts that sat in Westminster Hall, each of which had begun for a different purpose. The King’s Bench existed to try matters relating to the Crown, the Court of Common Pleas heard ordinary suits, and the Exchequer collected revenue. But the judges of all three, Smith explained, had long been supported by the fees of those who came before them, and each court tried to draw to itself as much business as it could.

They found ways around the limits to their jurisdictions. The King’s Bench took up civil claims on the fiction that the defendant had committed a trespass. The Exchequer’s device was more elaborate. A person seeking to recover a private debt could plead that the defendant’s failure to pay had left him unable to pay the king. What began as a dispute between two private persons could thus be brought before a court concerned with royal revenue. So litigants acquired a choice of where to sue.

Smith did not disapprove. Each court, he wrote, endeavoured “by superior dispatch and impartiality” to attract as many causes as it could.

The arrangement would later change. Legislations in 1799 and 1825 restricted judges to fixed salaries. The legal historian Daniel Klerman has stated that the common law’s reputation for favouring defendants belongs to a period when judges had lost their financial incentive to attract claims.

It has always been the practice of advocates to approach for their clients the courts that may have otherwise possessed the necessary jurisdiction and that were seen as most favourable for a claim. Without it being any assessment on objectivity or impartiality, on a scale of functional efficiency, some courts were perceived as being favourable to the plight of workmen and others as establishment-oriented. Some were more open to technology and capital while others were seen as not.

The choice of court was—as it still is—also predicated on speed, specialisation and inventiveness. This practice, the more contentious version of which is ‘forum shopping’, is a natural consequence of the desire of parties to achieve results, even as the law constantly evolves to deal with the widespread use of technologies in our daily lives.

But the phrase ‘forum shopping’ came much later than the practice. One scholar dates its first appearance in a judgement to 1952 and another suggests that ‘forum shopping’ was discussed in detail in 1937 by the US Supreme Court in Erie Railroad Co.