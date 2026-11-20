One should read Turkish economist Dani Rodrik’s essay titled ‘Five Stages of AI Grief’. The familiar stages include denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Rodrik says artificial intelligence has taken him through the first four. At the fifth stage, he refuses to accept.

Those who recently watched Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey would find this interesting as Rodrik invoked Ulysses, Odysseus’s Romanised name. He says we must restrain ourselves just like Ulysses, who had himself tied to his ship’s mast to not be led astray by the Sirens’ singing. “The worst mistake we can make is to accept a world in which we cede too much to it,” he writes. It is a fine image. It also leaves out the most interesting people in the story. Who tied the knots?

Let us go back to Homer. In ‘Book XII’ of the Odyssey, Ulysses plugs the ears of every sailor with beeswax. He tells them to bind him to the mast. He instructs that should he beg for release, they should bind him tighter. He does beg. Two sailors, Perimedes and Eurylochus, get up. They end up adding more ropes. Ulysses did not resist the Sirens. He failed completely. The rope resisted him. But the ropes were in the hands of others.

That’s how restraint works in our lives, too. According to the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, 12 percent of a worker’s basic salary is deducted before it reaches his bank account. Most of us save for old age because we don’t see the money. It has nothing to do with virtue. The student who wants to study gives her phone to her mum. The guy who can’t get up in the morning puts the alarm clock across the room. Self-control ends up being control in someone else’s hands.

But who is being asked to resist AI today? It is the student who has a midnight submission deadline. It is a junior lawyer who has to file a brief to her senior by morning. Everyone ends up hearing the song alone. There is no rope. No mast. Only free will. And we end up steering ourselves towards cliffs, in this case, a large-language model.

Does it matter? When did you last do a long division by hand? How many phone numbers do you remember (unless you are my friend Aatman Shah, a Ulysses who needs no rope and remembers every one of them)? Could you cross your own city without a map on your phone? We gave up all of these. In fairness, AI may turn out to be one more item on that list. But long division was only a method. What is being handed over now is the judgement about which sum to do in the first place.

What should be done then? First is to sort the tasks. But the person who gets tempted should not be doing the sorting. Sorting belongs in the case of licences. Aviation offers a perfect example. Cockpits have been automated for ages. Air France flight 447 fell into the Atlantic ocean on June 1, 2009 owing to sensors and autopilot malfunctioning. The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a safety advisory requiring airlines to make pilots fly manually as a matter of routine. A pilot must also log three take-offs and landings every 90 days before carrying passengers. The machine does most of the flying. The licence still demands the hand.

Second, there is a need to write similar rules for other professions. My friend Aatman, with every cell number in his head, can sail past Sirens untied. He is one man in a thousand. Rules can’t be built around exceptions. There are ropes that exist. A medical graduate serves a compulsory rotating internship of 12 months. An accountant serves articleship. A law graduate sits for the Bar exam. Each regulator can specify a number of cases, drafts or audits done unaided and logged, as a pilot logs landings. Universities can move back towards invigilated paper and oral defence.

Third, there is a need for a human in the loop. Article 22 of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation gives a person the right not to be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing. We have no such provision. It needs one, for a short list of decisions (a loan refused, an insurance claim rejected, a welfare benefit stopped, bail denied). Since AI will end up being used across the governance, we need to ensure that the liability lies with the institutions and not passed to the software vendor.