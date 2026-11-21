Libraries, the quintessential quiet space, recently found themselves at the centre of commotion in India. In one instance, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the shoddy shifting of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat library, saying, “Show some respect for books.” Another curious affair that came to light was that state libraries in Tamil Nadu had procured thousands of fake books using public funds, with even fake authors in some cases. The books had fake ISBN numbers, which are books’ unique identifiers, and contained blatantly false information.
One such book claimed that a non-existent person, Muthuvel Subbiah Iyer, was the first chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Another was attributed to the economist Jean Drèze, who clarified that he had not authored it. This malicious attempt to spread disinformation is a matter of serious concern. The book industry is plagued by a variety of ills. Piracy, plagiarism, copyright infringement and falling readership are well documented. But an active attempt to infiltrate pages with falsehood strikes at the root of the authenticity books have come to represent.
India’s multilingual heritage has produced gifted writers and scholars in every genre over the years. There are a good number of vintage and contemporary books that could fill library shelves across the country many times over. What is intriguing is the trouble taken to fabricate books with dubious information. Some of the books were plagiarised, while some had re-assembled the pages of several other books and credited them to non-existent authors. AI-generated books bore trademark hallucinations.
Most of the books were overpriced. Perhaps the publisher who master-minded this scam hoped to escape detection considering the overall decline in readership.
Investigation has now commenced as to how the order was awarded bypassing a slew of committees that had oversight of the process. It is ironic that a Transparent Book Procurement Policy was put in place just a couple of years ago.
Attacks using AI have now moved beyond financial institutions—to even food storage and refrigeration systems. But finding AI slop on book shelves of public libraries is a rude jolt. Public libraries do not rank high in the priority of administrations. There is also a marked decrease in footfalls as online options are available to users. The art of reading requires intellectual acumen and some amount of will power.
It is the visual register that is predominant at present. Among youngsters, video platforms are widely used to gather and share information, stories and learning inputs. This has resulted in a global decline in reading skills. Many writers and critics lament this is a crisis transforming us into a post-literate society. Although words and texts are still widely in use, the number of people who engage with long-form texts or read books for recreation is shrinking.
In the case of students, the reasons could be the demanding academic curriculum, social media distractions that decrease attention spans, skill at mining relevant information or just an impatience with meandering narratives. But it is worth remembering that reading skills have shaped the modern world as they help access information, offer insights and perspectives, and fine-tune critical, analytical and abstract thinking.
Public libraries, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, cater to students and researchers including those belonging to the socio-economically backward sections. Neglect and misuse of these institutions increases the knowledge deficit among the disadvantaged.
Rampant and unregulated use of AI can inflict great damage to knowledge systems. It’s doubly ironic because the foundation of AI systems is human knowledge. While this scam saw AI slop pushing outrageous falsehoods, in many instances, distortions and biases slide into AI-generated content unnoticed. Spotting such content is a challenge even for the vigilant.
The use of AI by students and even established writers is on the rise. Whatever the justification, AI use needs to be disclosed upfront. AI-generated news and views at times come with a modest disclaimer that it could be riddled with mistakes. Maybe it’s time for a statutory warning that AI lacks understanding of the output it generates.
Around 90,000 books are published in India each year in different languages and genres. It is a paradox that a decline in reading habits has not deterred writers. Maybe, writers choose to ignore the writing on the wall. The rise of indie publishers, self-publishing and online content sharing platforms has provided newer opportunities. There is a community of buyers who accumulate books for display, in the hope of reading them someday. The Japanese have an indulgent word for this activity —tsundoku. Their service to the written word cannot be underestimated.
There is a glimmer of hope in this haze. The cover of the scam was blown by Perumal Murugan, a writer respected for his intellectual integrity and erudition. Therefore, this scam did not require an audit or investigation and years of report-writing to be exposed. The bizarre episode should serve as a cautionary tale.
Marc Andreessen once said, “Software is eating the world.” Now, AI’s large-language models are eating words. And humans savour words to spur creativity. Books handed down to us embody the primacy of human imagination and effort. Hopefully, books of the present and future will carry forward this legacy. Across the country, fairs and lit fests celebrate everything about books. Book clubs are also on the rise. These are small but definitive steps to counter the onslaught of post-factual, AI-aided narratives.
(Views are personal)
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Geetha Ravichandran
Former bureaucrat and author of The Spell of the Rain Tree