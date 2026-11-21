Libraries, the quintessential quiet space, recently found themselves at the centre of commotion in India. In one instance, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the shoddy shifting of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat library, saying, “Show some respect for books.” Another curious affair that came to light was that state libraries in Tamil Nadu had procured thousands of fake books using public funds, with even fake authors in some cases. The books had fake ISBN numbers, which are books’ unique identifiers, and contained blatantly false information.

One such book claimed that a non-existent person, Muthuvel Subbiah Iyer, was the first chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Another was attributed to the economist Jean Drèze, who clarified that he had not authored it. This malicious attempt to spread disinformation is a matter of serious concern. The book industry is plagued by a variety of ills. Piracy, plagiarism, copyright infringement and falling readership are well documented. But an active attempt to infiltrate pages with falsehood strikes at the root of the authenticity books have come to represent.

India’s multilingual heritage has produced gifted writers and scholars in every genre over the years. There are a good number of vintage and contemporary books that could fill library shelves across the country many times over. What is intriguing is the trouble taken to fabricate books with dubious information. Some of the books were plagiarised, while some had re-assembled the pages of several other books and credited them to non-existent authors. AI-generated books bore trademark hallucinations.

Most of the books were overpriced. Perhaps the publisher who master-minded this scam hoped to escape detection considering the overall decline in readership.