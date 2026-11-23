The importance of the Shenzhen summit between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin rested on a simple question: could they make wars less likely and the world more secure? The answer isn’t straightforward.

A new nuclear order remains some distance away. The summit started a conversation whose progress will depend on political will, sustained negotiations and verification. Its relationship with the parallel Quad meeting deserves attention. Together, these engagements revealed the challenge of encouraging cooperation among major powers while reassuring countries concerned about their conduct.

The Declaration toward Peace commits the three governments to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. It also addresses energy supplies, UN reform and international judicial jurisdiction. It specifies no nuclear ceilings, inspection arrangements or negotiating timetable. The declaration provides a starting point, with the substantive work still ahead.

Even so, the three leaders coming together offered value. The expiry of the New START in February removed the last bilateral treaty limiting deployed American and Russian strategic nuclear forces. China’s expanding arsenal adds another dimension. All three have reasons to seek greater predictability, although they approach negotiations from different positions.

Washington and Moscow possess much larger arsenals than Beijing. China resists arrangements that disregard this disparity. Russia considers American missile defences and other capabilities affecting its security. Washington seeks arrangements relevant to competition with both countries. Negotiators must identify measures each government considers worthwhile.

The immediate aim should be to reduce uncertainty. Reliable crisis communication, exchanges of information and clearer understanding of military intentions could help prevent miscalculation. Negotiated ceilings would require agreement on what is counted and how compliance is checked. Confidence grows when governments can confirm that others are honouring commitments.

Space belongs within this discussion. Satellites support military communications, navigation and warning of missile attacks. Disrupting them during a confrontation could cause a government to misunderstand an adversary’s intentions. Future talks should examine restraint in this field, although Shenzhen produced no specific agreement on space.

The meeting reflected concerns accumulating for months. War, energy insecurity, economic friction and nuclear uncertainty have increased the costs of confrontation. Each leader had an interest in exploring whether cooperation could reduce them.

Trump had an additional reason to seek diplomatic success. The Republican defeat weakened his domestic position, while leaving him substantial presidential authority. A successful negotiation was called for. His reputation also demands results. Putin and Xi, who may expect to remain in office after Trump leaves in January 2029, felt less pressure to agree early. They can also ask whether US commitments would survive a change of administration.