A year ago, during my visit to Kiphire, an aspirational district in the remote hills of Nagaland, I interacted with tribal women from local self-help groups. Among them was Esther, a Lakhpati Didi, who proudly spoke of her millet-based products reaching customers online, far beyond Nagaland.

What stayed with me was their confidence in a better future. I encouraged them to dream bigger and become Crorepati Didis. Their stories reflected a transformation reaching India’s remotest corners, where geographical and economic challenges have long constrained opportunities, yet aspirations for a better tomorrow are growing.

When the World Bank released its Poverty & Equity Brief on India last month, my interaction in Kiphire came back to me. The report showed that nearly 50 crore Indians had moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, while extreme poverty has been almost eradicated. These figures captured the transformation I had witnessed firsthand.

It was not always so. For over six decades after Independence, eradicating mass poverty remained an unfulfilled promise. Even in the early 2010s, India was portrayed abroad as a home of enduring destitution, lagging in sanitation, nutrition, clean cooking fuel and banking. The prevailing prescription was simply to put money into the hands of the poor, and poverty would take care of itself.

The last decade has overturned that belief. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has witnessed a fundamental shift from temporary relief to removing the barriers that perpetuate poverty. Guided by Antyodaya, the welfare of the last person in the line, our Government chose the harder path of addressing deprivations, household by household, ensuring development reached those who needed it most.