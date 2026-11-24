After a cascade of major tech outages in the US and around the world last week, it is impossible not to wonder if it was all coincidental or orchestrated, by human error or by AI breakout shenanigans that have lately lit up the ultra-technocracy.

Microsoft’s global outage disrupted communications. A US-wide aviation snag grounded thousands of flights. Transaction issues at JP Morgan Chase rippled outwards to affect other American banks. Apple’s services went down. Cyber-criminals misused legitimate third-party software Optimizely to insert malicious code into a rack of popular websites including the BBC, CNN and Zoom.

What was notable is that so many outages followed others closely, spreading from one node to another, breaching data and malware fortifications as if there were extremely determined minds working in sync. And much like the workings of the AI industry, there is no explanation about why such a concatenated series of events should occur.

First, the sweaty reduction of causes to independent technical failures, including top national security leaders testifying before US Congress that there was no evidence of a coordinated cyber-attack. This led to panic purchases by the general public, further provoked by an oddly-scheduled emergency alert system that set millions of phones ringing simultaneously across the US. (Those with long memories might remember the 1992 sci-fi classic, The Lawnmower Man, and the horror of phones ringing simultaneously to signal the birth of a global super-system with a madman at the helm.) Complicating the scenario was the upcrop of other cyber-incidents distinct from the corporate outages.

The episode was extremely tightly bracketed. Microsoft 365/Outlook (November 12-14): a major global disruption affecting Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot. US Federal Aviation Administration (November 13): departures were halted for more than four hours, leading to thousands of cancellations and more than 10,000 delays. Workday (November 13-14): HR payroll services messed up for thousands of companies after a backup test went haywire. JPMorgan Chase (November 16): transaction processing delays that spilled over to Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank and Zelle payments. United Airlines (November 16): crew and flight planning glitches leading to delays and cancellations. US National Security Agency (November 17-20): Four days of internal communication network outage, although the NSA reported—as it would—that mission-critical capabilities remained operational. Apple (November 17): issues with iCloud, Apple Pay, App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare and sign-ins. Delta Air Lines (November 22): system outage that delayed more than 2,000 flights. Some of these were separate from the mid-month cluster, but were presumably a lingering residue.

In general, there were vastly more cloud outages in 2026 than earlier, with trackers noting more major incidents involving Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Cloud and Cloudflare. They often involved bugs, configuration management, cooling events and network glitches.

The events were downplayed so much this year that the media hardly asked probing questions anywhere in the world. The only proper ‘analysis’ of this clustermess is an article in The Conversation that has been reproduced by a few legacy media organisations that showed some interest.

This sort of synced global mutedness is unprecedented—especially given that there were similar outages worldwide that were put down to power outages, cable cuts, weather, government actions and technical issues, and, as is being suggested nudge-and-wink, they are not the same as the American service outages. Power-related events occurred in Côte d’Ivoire, French Guiana, Pakistan and Ukraine. Microsoft’s outage took down government systems in countries such as Japan, Singapore, the Philippines and Australia. Banks the world over scrambled to limit impacts due to direct global spillover.

The problem is that the frailties are lingering, as if the bugs haven’t been identified, partly because they are likely too well-hidden in the systems. Ongoing minor incidents have appeared at various SaaS/cloud providers. Even major providers retain some localised or more globalised minor issues.