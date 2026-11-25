The Modi–Shah Joint Vision offers an ambitious blueprint for transforming bilateral relations. Yet, unless political goodwill is matched by institutional reform, economic pragmatism and credible implementation, even this promising initiative risks becoming another catalogue of unfulfilled commitments.

The relationship between India and Nepal has never suffered from a shortage of history, sentiment or political declarations. What it has often lacked is the ability to translate these advantages into sustained economic transformation and mutual strategic confidence. The Joint Vision adopted during Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s visit to New Delhi on 22 November 2026 offers an opportunity to correct precisely this imbalance. Its ambition is unmistakable. Its success, however, will depend less on the breadth of its promises than on the willingness of both governments to confront the structural weaknesses that have constrained the relationship for decades.

The document, appropriately titled Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal: Re-imagining the Partnership, represents a potentially significant departure from the traditional vocabulary of bilateral cooperation. Spanning ten pillars, it moves beyond familiar commitments on connectivity, trade and development assistance to embrace artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, innovation, education, climate resilience and youth empowerment.

This is welcome. But ambition should not be confused with achievement.

Beyond geography and sentiment

India and Nepal share an exceptionally intimate relationship, reinforced by an open border, extensive familial connections, cultural affinities and deep economic interdependence. Yet these very advantages have sometimes encouraged complacency. India has frequently assumed that geography and historical proximity would naturally sustain its influence, while Nepal has periodically viewed economic dependence on India through the prism of political vulnerability.

The resulting relationship has oscillated between extraordinary warmth and unnecessary mistrust.

Perhaps the most politically consequential element of the Joint Vision is its willingness to contemplate reviewing existing bilateral agreements, including the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, through mutual consent. This is more than diplomatic symbolism. The treaty has long been a contentious reference point in Nepal’s domestic political discourse, often portrayed as reflecting an unequal historical relationship.