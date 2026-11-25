India is Nepal’s largest trading partner and a major source of investment, infrastructure development and essential supplies. Yet the potential of bilateral economic engagement remains considerably greater than its present scale. The complementarities between the two economies offer significant opportunities to develop integrated value chains, expand manufacturing capabilities, facilitate cross-border investments and generate employment.

The proposed review of the existing trade and investment frameworks is particularly significant. A more contemporary and facilitative economic framework can address emerging business requirements, improve market access and provide greater predictability for investors. Equally important is the commitment to encourage Indian investments in Nepal’s priority sectors through arrangements that strengthen investor confidence and improve the ease of doing business.

The development cooperation package of `15,000 crore, comprising `3,500 crore for post-disaster reconstruction and infrastructure projects and an `11,500 crore concessional line of credit for energy projects, underlines India’s commitment to Nepal’s long-term development. It also presents opportunities for Indian businesses in infrastructure, construction, engineering, equipment manufacturing and project management.

A particularly promising initiative is the proposed establishment of crossborder special economic zones and industrial parks. These could become important platforms for export-oriented manufacturing, processing industries and integrated supply chains. Indian companies can partner with Nepali enterprises in food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, light engineering, automobile components and consumer goods. The proposed IT parks and digital infrastructure can further expand opportunities for technology and service-sector investments.

The proposed Agro-Industrial Park in Chitwan, with grant assistance from India, is another important initiative. By connecting agricultural production with processing, packaging, cold-chain logistics and distribution, it can help Nepal move up the agricultural value chain while creating opportunities for Indian companies in food technology, farm equipment and supply-chain management.

Recent initiatives such as the Ayodhya-Janakpur rail service, the Dharchula-Darchula motorable bridge and progress on integrated check posts at Bhairahawa, Sunauli, Banbasa and Dodhara Chandani represent tangible advances in connectivity. Progress on the proposed electrified Raxaul-Kathmandu railway and Nepal’s East-West Railway network could further transform regional trade.

India’s decision to provide Nepal access to additional ports, including Deendayal Port at Kandla and, subject to requisite infrastructure, Paradip Port, is equally significant. Diversifying transit routes can improve supply-chain resilience, expand export opportunities and reduce dependence on limited logistics corridors. Improved air connectivity, including the proposed bidirectional operation of the Kathmandu-Bhairahawa-Lucknow route, can also facilitate business travel, tourism and commercial exchanges.

The expansion of petroleum infrastructure through Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline and the proposed Siliguri-Jhapa pipeline demonstrates how shared infrastructure can strengthen energy security while creating opportunities for Indian engineering, procurement and construction companies.

Energy cooperation remains one of the most promising pillars of the India-Nepal economic relationship. Nepal’s considerable hydropower potential, combined with India’s expanding energy requirements, provides a natural basis for mutually beneficial cooperation.