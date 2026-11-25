India is Nepal’s largest trading partner and a major source of investment, infrastructure development and essential supplies. Yet the potential of bilateral economic engagement remains considerably greater than its present scale. The complementarities between the two economies offer significant opportunities to develop integrated value chains, expand manufacturing capabilities, facilitate cross-border investments and generate employment.
The proposed review of the existing trade and investment frameworks is particularly significant. A more contemporary and facilitative economic framework can address emerging business requirements, improve market access and provide greater predictability for investors. Equally important is the commitment to encourage Indian investments in Nepal’s priority sectors through arrangements that strengthen investor confidence and improve the ease of doing business.
The development cooperation package of `15,000 crore, comprising `3,500 crore for post-disaster reconstruction and infrastructure projects and an `11,500 crore concessional line of credit for energy projects, underlines India’s commitment to Nepal’s long-term development. It also presents opportunities for Indian businesses in infrastructure, construction, engineering, equipment manufacturing and project management.
A particularly promising initiative is the proposed establishment of crossborder special economic zones and industrial parks. These could become important platforms for export-oriented manufacturing, processing industries and integrated supply chains. Indian companies can partner with Nepali enterprises in food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, light engineering, automobile components and consumer goods. The proposed IT parks and digital infrastructure can further expand opportunities for technology and service-sector investments.
The proposed Agro-Industrial Park in Chitwan, with grant assistance from India, is another important initiative. By connecting agricultural production with processing, packaging, cold-chain logistics and distribution, it can help Nepal move up the agricultural value chain while creating opportunities for Indian companies in food technology, farm equipment and supply-chain management.
Recent initiatives such as the Ayodhya-Janakpur rail service, the Dharchula-Darchula motorable bridge and progress on integrated check posts at Bhairahawa, Sunauli, Banbasa and Dodhara Chandani represent tangible advances in connectivity. Progress on the proposed electrified Raxaul-Kathmandu railway and Nepal’s East-West Railway network could further transform regional trade.
India’s decision to provide Nepal access to additional ports, including Deendayal Port at Kandla and, subject to requisite infrastructure, Paradip Port, is equally significant. Diversifying transit routes can improve supply-chain resilience, expand export opportunities and reduce dependence on limited logistics corridors. Improved air connectivity, including the proposed bidirectional operation of the Kathmandu-Bhairahawa-Lucknow route, can also facilitate business travel, tourism and commercial exchanges.
The expansion of petroleum infrastructure through Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline and the proposed Siliguri-Jhapa pipeline demonstrates how shared infrastructure can strengthen energy security while creating opportunities for Indian engineering, procurement and construction companies.
Energy cooperation remains one of the most promising pillars of the India-Nepal economic relationship. Nepal’s considerable hydropower potential, combined with India’s expanding energy requirements, provides a natural basis for mutually beneficial cooperation.
The foundation stone for the 669-MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project and renewed commitment to accelerate the Pancheshwar, Saptakoshi and Sunkoshi multipurpose projects signal the potential to deepen this partnership. Crossborder transmission infrastructure will be equally important in facilitating electricity trade and strengthening regional energy security.
Indian companies can explore opportunities in hydropower development, transmission infrastructure, renewable energy, project financing and engineering services. Cooperation in solar energy and the proposed green hydrogen pilot project could also open new avenues in clean-energy technologies.
The economic partnership must increasingly reflect the realities of a technology-driven global economy. Expediting cross-border retail payments, building on the linkage between India’s UPI and Nepal’s national payment system, is an important step towards reducing transaction costs and facilitating commerce, tourism and remittances.
The emphasis on digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, startups, data centres and next-generation telecommunications creates opportunities beyond traditional sectors. The India-Nepal Startup Partnership Network, proposed Startup Centre of Excellence in Kathmandu and Digital Nomads and Innovation Hub in Pokhara can strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystems. Indian technology companies, venture capital funds and research institutions can partner with Nepali startups in fintech, agritech, health tech and artificial intelligence.
The agreement to establish an offshore IIT campus in Nepal is particularly noteworthy. It can strengthen technical education, research and industry-academia collaboration while developing a skilled talent pool for emerging industries in both countries.
Healthcare and pharmaceuticals offer considerable potential for mutually beneficial collaboration. Indian pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers and medical technology enterprises can explore partnerships in affordable medicines, medical equipment, diagnostic services, hospital infrastructure and telemedicine. Joint initiatives in healthcare training and capacity building can further strengthen Nepal’s healthcare ecosystem while expanding opportunities for Indian service providers.
Similarly, cooperation in higher education, vocational training and skill development can help address emerging industry requirements in both economies. Partnerships between universities, technical institutions and industry can facilitate student and faculty exchanges, applied research and industry-oriented training, particularly in engineering, healthcare, digital technologies and advanced manufacturing.
The proposed religious tourism circuits, connecting destinations such as Janakpur, Ayodhya, Lumbini, Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Kathmandu and Varanasi, can create an integrated regional tourism economy. These initiatives offer opportunities for hospitality companies, tour operators, airlines, transport providers and local entrepreneurs. Coordinated tourism promotion and improved connectivity can attract international visitors while generating employment and supporting local economies.
The success of the vision will ultimately depend on implementation. The decision to activate the High-Level Monitoring Group, with meetings at least once every six months, is therefore welcome. Regular monitoring, timely clearances and effective coordination between the two governments will be critical to moving projects from announcement to execution.
Industry has an important role to play in this process. Greater interaction between industry associations, chambers of commerce, financial institutions and enterprises in both countries can help address operational challenges and build sustained commercial relationships. Particular attention should be given to smaller enterprises, which can benefit from cross-border supply chains, technology partnerships and access to new markets.
The November State visit provided a forward-looking framework that combines the strengths of the traditional India-Nepal partnership with opportunities emerging from a rapidly changing global economy. By deepening economic integration, building resilient supply chains, expanding energy cooperation and embracing technological innovation, the two countries can create a partnership that delivers prosperity well beyond their borders.
The vision of ‘Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal’ can thus become more than a bilateral aspiration. It has the potential to emerge as a model of neighbourhood cooperation driven by shared economic growth, mutual trust and collective progress.
Chandrajit Banerjee | Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry
(Views are personal)
(cb@cii.in)