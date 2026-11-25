Democracy, at the height of its popularity, is facing a set of contradictions. At one level, it is seen as the preferred way of politics. And yet, one simultaneously faces the rigor mortis of its academic concepts. At one level, democracy sounds like a carnival. At another, one confronts the repetitive litany of its concepts, especially the ideas of representation, citizenship and electoralism. How does one break such an impasse?

One way is to look at the new experiments being suggested. One of the most fascinating of these came from Pope Francis. Between 2022 and 2025, Francis spoke of a whole lot of experiments involving the Catholic church at every level. This performative ethics are called the Synodality documents.

One must begin with what synodality means. It is a pastoral term. It means to walk together. In an aphoristic sense, to walk together involves the physical intimacy of talking together. To talk together means to listen together. Between walking, talking and listening, one creates the intimacy of community. Community implies a commons of problem solving, a community of listeners, a chorus of renewal and a deep sense of communitas. The individualistic ‘I’ merges with the inclusive ‘others’; community becomes communitas.

In making a few additional links, Francis almost sounded like Marshall McLuhan of the Vatican. One must, of course, add that the Canadian scholar was indeed immersed in Catholicism.

Francis emphasised the importance of the sensorium. Renewing democracy involves a shuffling of the sensorium. One moves from a linear perspective with its hierarchy, alienation and distance, to the intimacy of listening. It is a change in physicality in the sense of community. The sensorium becomes a part of the democratic imagination. This is one of the synodality documents’ most original contributions.

One must add another observation to it. Democracy, as listening, involves orality. Orality is not a mediaeval idea, but belongs to the everydayness of the 21st century. Democracy as orality adds a certain philosophy to the documents. In this sense, the documents link the primordial, the perennial and the physical in a new document for reopening democracy.

One must note a few caveats Francis made. He pointed out that a discourse of community and communitas must be always open-ended. So, the first restriction or critique by the documents is that ideology cannot be a part of the official system of thought. Ideology insists on closure, faith demands openness. An open religion can become a model of open democracy.

Francis also points out that one must guard against intellectualism. One must recognise the expert and the esoteric. One must understand that democracy eventually enacts itself in ordinary language. The expert is welcome, but needs to be translated. In this sense, prophecy breaks through to everydayness.

The third caveat we must guard against is complacency. A thing should not be left alone merely because it is there. Being demands a continuous process of becoming. One must recognise that the documents are deeply phenomenological. One concentrates on the life world of the church. One goes beyond formalisms. Intellectualism, ideology and complacency are three things to guard from in the process of renewal.

One must go further. For Francis, words are critical but words do not add up to the whole. There is something ineffable which he calls ‘the spirit of Christianity’. It cannot be captured in words alone. And yet, it captures the essence of faith and Christianity. Probably it is similar to the distinction a philosopher friend of mine made between system and whole.