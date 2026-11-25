Democracy, at the height of its popularity, is facing a set of contradictions. At one level, it is seen as the preferred way of politics. And yet, one simultaneously faces the rigor mortis of its academic concepts. At one level, democracy sounds like a carnival. At another, one confronts the repetitive litany of its concepts, especially the ideas of representation, citizenship and electoralism. How does one break such an impasse?
One way is to look at the new experiments being suggested. One of the most fascinating of these came from Pope Francis. Between 2022 and 2025, Francis spoke of a whole lot of experiments involving the Catholic church at every level. This performative ethics are called the Synodality documents.
One must begin with what synodality means. It is a pastoral term. It means to walk together. In an aphoristic sense, to walk together involves the physical intimacy of talking together. To talk together means to listen together. Between walking, talking and listening, one creates the intimacy of community. Community implies a commons of problem solving, a community of listeners, a chorus of renewal and a deep sense of communitas. The individualistic ‘I’ merges with the inclusive ‘others’; community becomes communitas.
In making a few additional links, Francis almost sounded like Marshall McLuhan of the Vatican. One must, of course, add that the Canadian scholar was indeed immersed in Catholicism.
Francis emphasised the importance of the sensorium. Renewing democracy involves a shuffling of the sensorium. One moves from a linear perspective with its hierarchy, alienation and distance, to the intimacy of listening. It is a change in physicality in the sense of community. The sensorium becomes a part of the democratic imagination. This is one of the synodality documents’ most original contributions.
One must add another observation to it. Democracy, as listening, involves orality. Orality is not a mediaeval idea, but belongs to the everydayness of the 21st century. Democracy as orality adds a certain philosophy to the documents. In this sense, the documents link the primordial, the perennial and the physical in a new document for reopening democracy.
One must note a few caveats Francis made. He pointed out that a discourse of community and communitas must be always open-ended. So, the first restriction or critique by the documents is that ideology cannot be a part of the official system of thought. Ideology insists on closure, faith demands openness. An open religion can become a model of open democracy.
Francis also points out that one must guard against intellectualism. One must recognise the expert and the esoteric. One must understand that democracy eventually enacts itself in ordinary language. The expert is welcome, but needs to be translated. In this sense, prophecy breaks through to everydayness.
The third caveat we must guard against is complacency. A thing should not be left alone merely because it is there. Being demands a continuous process of becoming. One must recognise that the documents are deeply phenomenological. One concentrates on the life world of the church. One goes beyond formalisms. Intellectualism, ideology and complacency are three things to guard from in the process of renewal.
One must go further. For Francis, words are critical but words do not add up to the whole. There is something ineffable which he calls ‘the spirit of Christianity’. It cannot be captured in words alone. And yet, it captures the essence of faith and Christianity. Probably it is similar to the distinction a philosopher friend of mine made between system and whole.
He said, “A system adds up to an aggregate, a whole eludes aggregation,” There is something about it which goes beyond rationality. It emphasises the sacred, the charismatic of faith and democracy. The spirit of religion emphasises, in turn, the spirit of democracy. Democracy cannot be reduced to a mechanical set of words and combinations. There is something ineffable about it.
We have also to emphasise Francis’s document has a multiple sense of time. The word pastoral moves from a pre-mediaeval implication to 21st century commons. In this sense Francis’s attempts to link community, communitas and communication is profound. What he does is, he did not reduce democracy to information theory. Democracy as a phenomenon is dialogic and it carries a profound relation to orality, textuality and digitality.
The synodality documents become one of the most crucial aspects of modern democracy. It shows that democracy is perpetually open, perpetually experimental, perpetually tentative. It denies ideology. The documents thus become an attempt to show that in democracy the relation between word and the world keeps changing. Consider the way pastoralism has almost become a synodalictic term.
In this context, one needs to think of Pope Francis as a communication theorist. He became important because he emphasised community rather than organisation. Formal organisations are important, but they are embedded in the matrix of community which interprets them again and again. The second point one must see is that in recent times the spirit of Christianity has produced two major classics of democracy. The first was the Truth Commission which Archbishop Desmond Tutu designed in South Africa, showing the relation between local cosmology and Christianity. Tutu’s work shows that the confession, which was Christian and private, can be a major source of the secular democratic imagination. But the confession adds to democracy a sense of the sacred which made it so important for the Truth Commission.
The synodal documents are aesthetical because they add to democracy a sense of community as an imagination. Emphasis so far in political sociology has been on formal organisations like the ‘party’ and the ‘cadre’. The return of community as communitas commons must be welcome.
The synodality document thus becomes something beyond a Christian obsession. They are in a deep and fundamental way an attempt of Christianity to rework democracy as an act of faith and a symbol of openness. We must emphasise its unique qualities.
To be synodal is to walk together, talk together, listen together, live together, create together, experiment together, renew together, so that we always create a sense of faith, a primacy of community which makes democracy and religion a carnival of freedom.
Shiv Visvanathan | Social scientist associated with the Compost Heap, a group researching alternative imaginations
(Views are personal)