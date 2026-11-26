On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted our Constitution. Today, we remember Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and every member of the Constituent Assembly. Their greatness lay in drawing extensively from the rich traditions and civilisational wisdom of Bharat while framing a modern Constitution.

For a nation as diverse as Bharat, with its numerous faiths, languages, customs and schools of thought, it is important that the Constitution have a resonance far beyond the precincts of Parliament and the courts.

Our endeavour has been to deepen its connect with the collective consciousness of our people, especially our youth and strengthen the spirit of unity essential to India’s bright future. That is why over a decade ago, our Government decided to mark November 26 as Constitution Day.

For crores of Indians, including me, the Constitution of India is an inseparable part of our life journeys. Whenever I look back at my childhood, the humble circumstances in which I grew up, the struggles that were a part of everyday life, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude towards our Constitution.

That a child born into a family of modest means, with no privileges or advantages of birth, could one day be entrusted with the responsibility of serving the world’s largest democracy speaks volumes about how extraordinary our Constitution is. It is due to our Constitution that circumstances of one’s birth no longer determine the limits of one’s future.