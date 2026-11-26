Before we delve into paths beyond the failure of COP31, let’s look at some of the grave numbers that ought to have concentrated the minds of the delegates who assembled for the annual meeting in Antalya.
Over the last 15 years, there has been a significant acceleration in the rate of warming globally, from about 0.18°C a decade during 1970-2010 to over 0.3°C per decade since. This is occurring against the backdrop of continued carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, which trap heat equal to the energy of nine Hiroshima bombs per second—or about 777,600 such bombs a day—and rising. One effect of this acceleration is longer, more frequent and more intense heatwaves, which are estimated to have killed over five lakh people a year between 2012 and 2021, according the latest Lancet report on health and climate change.
You would think such numbers would render urgency to the negotiations around reducing emissions and providing the funding for poorer countries to adapt to and cope with climate impacts. No such thing happened in Türkiye.
In one of the few steps forward, 80 countries pledged to increase the share of electricity in their final energy consumption—currently at 23 percent, both globally and in India—to 35 percent by 2035. Its significance lies in the fact that electrification is one of two essential facets of any energy transition: electrify processes and sectors that rely on fossil fuels, such as transportation or cooking, and in parallel generate more electricity from solar, wind and other renewables.
But COP31 disappointed on the biggest of issues, even by the underwhelming standards of the COP process over the last three decades. Many countries across the Global South and North rejected the final statement because ‘fossil fuels’ was not even mentioned. There was little progress also on a $120-billion climate adaptation target and pitiably small new commitments to a fund for poor countries to tackle the accelerating loss and damage they suffer.
In the face of such accelerating warming and the global institutional failure to address the problem in its scale, complexity and urgency, how can we break the impasse? I point to four ways forward: non-COP multilateral efforts, replicable pathways to emissions reductions, less iniquitous climate finance and political pressure from below for energy and climate justice.
There cannot be international climate politics without a COP process; it is the only truly global climate forum we have. Keeping that caveat in mind, one potential way forward lies in non-COP multilateral forums to address core issues of climate politics.
One such was held in April in Colombia, the first international conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels, where 60 countries pledged to phase out fossil fuels. Subsequently, three developed countries—Germany, France and the Netherlands—have published roadmaps to phasing out fossil fuels. However, for such institutional forms to successfully reflect and address the urgency and widespread nature of the problem, they need to function at various levels simultaneously: multi-city, trans-national, regional (in our context, Himalayan, South Asian) and multilateral.
Two, we have in China’s recent development trajectory—a pathway that demonstrates what happens when a country decides that their transition would not just be restricted to the energy sector, but made part of industrial policy and the economy more broadly. It has implemented a massive increase in solar and wind production, over 1,000 gigawatts of new solar capacity since 2022, more than the rest of the world combined. In parallel, electrification has transformed its transport sector—60 percent of all light vehicles and half of all trucks sold currently are electric. As a consequence, China’s CO2 emissions have a flat or declining trajectory going back to March 2024. This is an outcome of policy choices that can, given the political will and financial resources in its wake, be implemented elsewhere by large emitters, both major countries of the global South and developed countries.
Energy transitions need money, much more than rich countries have committed and poor countries have; hence the latter’s demand for financial support from historical emitters. But climate finance needs to be on just terms. One, as grants, not loans, to not increase debt burdens. Two, concessional finance including at low interest rates, currently five times as high in Africa as in Europe. Three, in India, private-sector investment has been sluggish of late, and public-sector banks need to be directed to enable and increase investment in low-carbon infrastructure, in which the underlying driver of loans and investment is not maximising profits but the public good.
Finally, we need much stronger climate movements both in India and beyond, to foreground the following: that energy be treated as part of the right to life rather than as a commodity. Widen public employment guarantee programmes such as NREGA to urban areas towards adaptation measures such as water harvesting and better housing, thereby addressing both the climate and jobs crises.
Broadly, any just transition from fossil fuels or adaptation to climate change needs the climate, working class, women’s and other social movements to ally and strengthen one another. They need to intensify pressure on political and economic elites everywhere to display the urgency that the climate crisis demands, and towards a development trajectory that is just, inclusive, and sustainable for other species and generations to come.
Nagraj Adve | Member of Teachers Against the Climate Crisis and author of Global Warming in India: Climate, Impacts, and Politics
(Views are personal)