A Constitution is much more than a document that defines the structure of government. It is a nation’s solemn commitment to its people: how they will be governed, what rights they will enjoy, what limits will restrain those in power, and what values will hold the country together. For India, Constitution Day is therefore not a ceremonial occasion. It is a reminder of the extraordinary national undertaking through which a diverse, newly independent country chose democracy, equal citizenship and the rule of law as the foundations of its Republic.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. It came into force on January 26, 1950. The making of the Constitution was a collective endeavour, but the contribution of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, as Chairman of the Drafting Committee, was exceptional. To remember the Constitution without recognising Babasaheb’s contribution would be to overlook one of the most consequential chapters in our national history.

Ambedkar understood that political freedom alone could not deliver a just society. A democracy in which people remained unequal by birth, denied dignity and excluded from opportunity would be democratic only in form, not in substance. His vision rested on the inseparable principles of liberty, equality and fraternity. He fought against untouchability and caste discrimination, championed education and representation for the marginalised, and insisted that every citizen must enjoy equal protection under the law.