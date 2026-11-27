A Constitution is much more than a document that defines the structure of government. It is a nation’s solemn commitment to its people: how they will be governed, what rights they will enjoy, what limits will restrain those in power, and what values will hold the country together. For India, Constitution Day is therefore not a ceremonial occasion. It is a reminder of the extraordinary national undertaking through which a diverse, newly independent country chose democracy, equal citizenship and the rule of law as the foundations of its Republic.
On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. It came into force on January 26, 1950. The making of the Constitution was a collective endeavour, but the contribution of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, as Chairman of the Drafting Committee, was exceptional. To remember the Constitution without recognising Babasaheb’s contribution would be to overlook one of the most consequential chapters in our national history.
Ambedkar understood that political freedom alone could not deliver a just society. A democracy in which people remained unequal by birth, denied dignity and excluded from opportunity would be democratic only in form, not in substance. His vision rested on the inseparable principles of liberty, equality and fraternity. He fought against untouchability and caste discrimination, championed education and representation for the marginalised, and insisted that every citizen must enjoy equal protection under the law.
His contribution also lay in creating constitutional safeguards against the arbitrary exercise of power. He placed great importance on fundamental rights, judicial remedies, institutional independence and constitutional morality. He famously described Article 32, which guarantees the right to constitutional remedies, as the heart and soul of the Constitution.
He also warned against the dangers of hero worship in politics and the subordination of institutions to individuals. India experienced the grave consequences of disregarding such warnings during the Emergency of 1975, when civil liberties were curtailed, the press was censored and democratic institutions came under extraordinary pressure. That chapter in our history underlines why constitutional vigilance can never be taken for granted.
The Constitution belongs to the people of India, not to any political party. Yet, the manner in which governments recognise its makers and translate its ideals into public policy is an important measure of their commitment. For decades, Babasaheb’s stature in the national imagination did not receive the recognition commensurate with his contribution.
His posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna in 1990, by the government of the time, and the installation of his portrait in Parliament’s Central Hall were important steps. But the task of taking his legacy beyond formal recognition and making it part of popular national consciousness required a sustained effort.
That effort acquired renewed momentum under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2015, on the occasion of Babasaheb’s 125th birth anniversary, the government declared November 26 as Constitution Day.
The development of Panchteerth was another significant expression of this commitment. Babasaheb’s birthplace in Mhow, his place of study in London, Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi in Delhi and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai were brought into a larger national framework of remembrance.
The Dr. Ambedkar International Centre at 15 Janpath in New Delhi, inaugurated in 2017, created an institutional space for research and engagement with his ideas. The wider dissemination of his writings and speeches, commemorative stamps and coins, and the naming of the BHIM digital payments platform after him have further helped bring his legacy into everyday public life.
Respect for Ambedkar must, however, extend beyond symbolism. It must be reflected in policies that expand opportunity, protect the vulnerable and deepen representation. The Modi government strengthened the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The 102nd Constitutional Amendment gave constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.
The 103rd Amendment introduced 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections. The extension of legislative reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, are also important measures in the wider pursuit of inclusion and representation.
These measures should not be presented as the fulfilment of every aspect of Ambedkar’s thought. His intellectual legacy is far too substantial to be reduced to a government programme or partisan interpretation. But they reflect a continuing effort to translate the constitutional promise of equality, dignity and opportunity into institutional action.
The guiding principles of Antyodaya and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas seek to ensure that development and governance reach those who have historically remained on the margins.
Ultimately, the best tribute to Babasaheb is the resolve to defend constitutional institutions, respect democratic dissent and never allow the concentration of power to overwhelm the rights of the people.
Amit Malviya
Sah Prabhari of the BJP Maharashtra and member of the national executive