“Old soldiers never die; they simply fade away.” The phrase, drawn from an old song, was immortalised by General Douglas MacArthur in his farewell address on retirement from the US Army. Old airlines, however, rarely fade away. They usually crash out of existence, sometimes quite abruptly.

We have witnessed this over the years Kingfisher, Jet Airways and Go First, besides countless others, large and small, around the world. They take off with ambition, fly into turbulence and eventually disappear from the skies.

SpiceJet, however, is a different story. It has lurched from one crisis to another almost since inception. Yet, under its present CEO, Ajay Singh, the airline has repeatedly managed to land on its feet, rather like the proverbial cat with nine lives. Whether it has another life left remains the big question.

The SpiceJet story is fascinating: a saga of changing colours, ownerships and fortunes, rather like a chameleon. A quick rewind provides perspective. The airline traces its roots to 1993, when it was launched as ModiLuft, in technical collaboration with the reputed German airline Lufthansa. The venture ran into trouble following partnership disputes and lease defaults, and shut shop in 1996.

Those were the days when, despite economic liberalisation, the Licence Raj continued to cast a long shadow over aviation. Airline licences were tightly controlled. Enter Ajay Singh, well connected in government circles and a former private secretary to the late Pramod Mahajan, a powerful minister in the Vajpayee government. Along with an NRI investor, he acquired the dormant ModiLuft licence in 2000, avoiding the arduous process of starting an airline from scratch. The entity was rechristened Royal Airways.

Royal Airways lay low for five years, bringing other investors on board. Ajay eventually took over as CEO and relaunched the airline as SpiceJet in May 2005, positioning it as a low-cost carrier.

The airline encountered headwinds almost from the outset. Competition intensified and aviation turbine fuel prices soared to nearly $147 a barrel. Undeterred, Ajay acquired new Boeing aircraft and expanded the fleet and network. Unable to sustain the mounting losses, Ajay and the original investors prudently sold the listed company in 2010 to media baron Kalanithi Maran of the Sun Group.

By 2015, SpiceJet was staring into the abyss, crippled by a severe cash crunch. Then, like Houdini emerging from nowhere, Singh staged a remarkable comeback. He bought back Maran’s stake through an ingenious, and at the time somewhat inexplicable, arrangement involving deferred payments for the shares. Ajay infused funds, raised debt, worked the corridors of government and set about rebuilding the airline. The fleet expanded to dizzying heights of nearly 100 Boeing aircraft. An extraordinary turnaround followed, and the stock price took off.

After profitable years between 2019 and 2021, calamity struck again. Covid-19 devastated aviation, while the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft dealt another blow. Cash flows dried up, and dues to lessors mounted.

The last two years brought an unrelenting succession of woes. It never rains but pours. Lessors have repossessed aircraft; litigation has multiplied, involving the Marans, lessors, vendors and lenders. There have been some legal victories, but more than enough setbacks to keep the airline on the ropes.

The current crisis is particularly alarming. A fleet that once numbered around 100 aircraft has shrunk to fewer than 20. Salaries, airport charges, fuel bills and statutory dues have come under pressure. Flight cancellations and schedule disruptions have caused chaos at airports. Market share has plunged to negligible levels, while the share price has touched rock bottom. Ironically, this is close to the price at which Ajay and his co-investors acquired the dormant ModiLuft entity—then little more than a piece of paper with an airline licence.

It is a vicious double-whammy. As cancellations and disruptions mount, adverse publicity drives passengers away. Occupancy falls, daily revenues dry up and the financial hole gets deeper. The airline is caught in a downward spiral from which it becomes increasingly difficult to escape.

Earlier this month, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice over flight operations. Panic appears to have set in. There are reports of airports and oil companies putting SpiceJet on a cash-and-carry basis. Vendors are reluctant to supply parts on credit, while lessors have hardened their stance. The noose is tightening.