It was only natural, therefore, that I ask my Australian host, Christopher Beadle, a Hobart-based plant physiologist by training and profession but, along with his botanist wife Mary, possessed of rare acumen in human affairs, a simple question : “Who, Chris, would Australians regard as the greatest Australian ever?”

The scientist that he is, and a late septuagenarian, we were walking on one of Hobart’s great slopes with quaint houses and eucalyptus trees of staggering sizes on either side; I with a supporting stick, he without one. Chris took a moment to draw a deep breath as we negotiated the climb and said with a faint smile: “Australians look up to one person the most—Australia’s Prime Minister, and next, the captain of the Australian cricket team, sometimes in the reverse order.” I, who know next to nothing about cricket but a lot about a nation’s adulation of cricket heroes, laughed out loud. Chris, altering his tone from ‘smile’ to ‘think’, said, “The one person whom all Australians look up to is unquestionably Don Bradman.”

Wow, I said to myself, wow. Australia has known serious existential issues such as how to be an ally but not a lackey, how to seek a security ‘umbrella’ but not come under its shadow, how to govern or to not govern a country which is a continent with a load on its conscience about the way its indigenous people have been subjugated by it, how to make the world’s leaders, as they take planetal decisions , to not ‘forget Australyiaah’. For the people of that country to hold in its highest esteem no politician or strategist, but a cricketer! Wow. Such a country has to be the most wholesome—and wise—in the world.

That Donald George Bradman (1908-2001) was widely acknowledged as the greatest batsman of all time, his cricketing successes making him seen as the “greatest sportsperson” in history, I have known in my dim CGK1 (cricket general knowledge). But it is through my equally dim CGK2 (cinema general knowledge) that I really got to know of Bradman.