When my granddaughter was in nursery school a good decade ago, she brought back home teachings and this-and-that from her time in class, which I found fascinating and hugely instructive. One such nugget was a poem or a jingle that went something like this, with its own accentuation:
Noarth Amayrica Saauth Amayrica
Yowrup Aysia Aaafricaaah
O don’t forget Austraylia
Don’t forget Antawrctica
If you want to know your continents
Don’t forget Austrayliaaah
The lovely lesson in musical geography via my granddaughter came back powerfully as I dusted up my mind’s library in preparation of a brief visit to Sydney and Hobart. And I heard merging with the sound of my granddaughter’s voice saying ‘Austrayliaah’ the voice of Maie Casey (1892-1983), pilot, painter, poet and wife of Australian statesman R G Casey (1890-1976), who had been Australia’s Ambassador to the US during World War II, a member of Churchill’s war cabinet, then Governor—the last but one—of undivided Bengal before becoming Governor General of Australia.
Both the Caseys left behind fine memoirs, but that of Maie Casey, Tides & Eddies, is by far more readworthy as the voice of an Australian with a sharp glimpsing of the human condition ‘from the south-eastern corner of the eye’. She says in the concluding pages of the book, which has exceptional cameos of Churchill, Smuts, the Roosevelts, Gandhi, Nehru: “Human beings depend upon leadership—leadership from courageous men who other men will follow. There is nothing else that can take its place. Even democracy must have a head.”
It was only natural, therefore, that I ask my Australian host, Christopher Beadle, a Hobart-based plant physiologist by training and profession but, along with his botanist wife Mary, possessed of rare acumen in human affairs, a simple question : “Who, Chris, would Australians regard as the greatest Australian ever?”
The scientist that he is, and a late septuagenarian, we were walking on one of Hobart’s great slopes with quaint houses and eucalyptus trees of staggering sizes on either side; I with a supporting stick, he without one. Chris took a moment to draw a deep breath as we negotiated the climb and said with a faint smile: “Australians look up to one person the most—Australia’s Prime Minister, and next, the captain of the Australian cricket team, sometimes in the reverse order.” I, who know next to nothing about cricket but a lot about a nation’s adulation of cricket heroes, laughed out loud. Chris, altering his tone from ‘smile’ to ‘think’, said, “The one person whom all Australians look up to is unquestionably Don Bradman.”
Wow, I said to myself, wow. Australia has known serious existential issues such as how to be an ally but not a lackey, how to seek a security ‘umbrella’ but not come under its shadow, how to govern or to not govern a country which is a continent with a load on its conscience about the way its indigenous people have been subjugated by it, how to make the world’s leaders, as they take planetal decisions , to not ‘forget Australyiaah’. For the people of that country to hold in its highest esteem no politician or strategist, but a cricketer! Wow. Such a country has to be the most wholesome—and wise—in the world.
That Donald George Bradman (1908-2001) was widely acknowledged as the greatest batsman of all time, his cricketing successes making him seen as the “greatest sportsperson” in history, I have known in my dim CGK1 (cricket general knowledge). But it is through my equally dim CGK2 (cinema general knowledge) that I really got to know of Bradman.
It was the Australian television serial Bodyline that made Bradman an ineradicable presence in my mind. I can never remember by how many notches his batting score fell or was made to fall in the early 1930s by the vicious tactic of bodyline fast bowling adopted by the British team. The disgust and rage generated in me and countess viewers of the film at the top-speed hurling of the ball like a weapon onto the physical frame of the batsman is something I cannot forget. Not fair, not cricket, simply not done.
Chris Beadle’s answer made me do two things.
One, look up Bradman-Madras connections. The great man never played in Madras. But my search told the Chennaivasi in me that when Sunil Gavaskar surpassed Bradman’s long-standing record of 29 Test centuries in that city, he was congratulated. The gentleman-cricketer replied that Bradman’s tally remained the true benchmark because he had achieved his 29 centuries in only 52 Tests. So fair, so cricket.
Two, check Bradman’s response to bodyline. Did he wince, shout, bemoan the practice? Not so. Bradman changed his batting tactics very intelligently. “He backed away towards the leg-side to open up the off-side, an unconventional move for his era and that over the following years, Bradman expanded his range of scoring strokes and could shift between defensive and attacking batting as needed.” Reading that description without fully understanding its cricketing nuances, I was reminded of Nelson Mandela, who had trained as a young man to be a boxer. In his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, Mandela describes how a boxer in the ring paces himself and moves like a leopard to protect himself, balancing forward steps with retreat.
Bodyline is, and will always be, a cricketing expression. Like ‘below the belt’, another sport-derived expression for unfair conduct, ‘bodyline’ tells us there are and will always be bullies out there in life and that the response to bullies is not becoming counter-bullies, but countering them by calm intelligence, deft tactics and being Bradman.
If you want to know your continents
Don’t forget Austrayliaaah.
If you want to shame them bullies
Don’t forget Don Bradman.
Read all columns by Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Former Governor of West Bengal and Bihar