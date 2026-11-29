I was recently asked how I “see myself”. “Do you mean, as in what’s my view of what I do,” I asked. “Yes. What do you think you’re doing, besides eating, sleeping, growing plants and indulging in bouts of retail therapy?” It was a sudden, sharp existential query from an old friend, but I had an answer. “I see myself as a small contributor to the long Indian tradition of storytelling,” I said, and my friend nodded, satisfied. But I was left pondering affinities and choices.

The thing is, I’m addicted to hearing and telling stories. I call it ‘katha mayakam’ or the bewitchment of story. That’s why I try to hold back from watching online serials because I end up binge-watching as though my life depended on knowing what happened next.

As with most Indians, it began with my grandmother’s tales, followed by endless book-reading, Tamil theological films, thanks to my mother, and theatre and world cinema thanks to my father’s sister. Along the way, I independently discovered the Harikatha style of traditional storytelling, a genre I became greatly addicted to, and have spent hours with, in both Hindi and Tamil.

Harikatha, as many know, is the very old Indian art of storytelling from the three big books—the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Srimad Bhagavatam. It draws primarily from them, and from sacred geography, music, and Pauranic and classical literature. For those unfamiliar with it, Harikatha, literally the ‘story of Hari’ or Vishnu, is a composite Indian storytelling art form combining narration, poetry, music, drama and philosophy that evolved from devotional singing and old katha traditions. Narada Muni and Luv-Kush are considered our first kathakars.

Some points I culled about Harikatha’s development were that devotional singing and storytelling expanded greatly across India during the Bhakti movement following the 12th century. Eminences like Purandaradasa and Kanakadasa carried it forward in Karnataka from the 15th century through Dasa Sahitya.

In 17th-century Maharashtra, Saint Samartha Ramadas gave depth to kirtan through his Dasabodha. After Maratha rule came to Thanjavur in 1676, Marathi kirtan began interacting with Tamil temple storytelling. In the 19th century, Thanjavur Krishna Bhagavatar combined Marathi kirtan with Tamil katha, introducing stage movement and structured musical interludes.

Other 19th- and 20th-century stalwarts like Ajjada Adibhatla Narayana Dasu, known as Harikatha Pitamaha, shaped the Telugu Harikatha tradition with poetic kavyas, prabandhas and deep musical scholarship, while Balakrishnabuva Ichalkaranjikar helped format modern Marathi Harikatha, and 20th-century exponents like Bhadragiri Achyutadasa and Bhadragiri Kesavadasa further enhanced the tradition in Karnataka. Thus, throughout the 19th and into the 20th century, Harikatha enjoyed a golden era. Exponents like Muthiah Bhagavathar, Chidambara Bhagavathar and Embar Vijayaraghavachariar received the Sangeeta Kalanidhi title from the Madras Music Academy. A legendary exponent of Upanyasam, which is religious discourse similar to Harikatha, was Sengalipuram Anantharama Deekshitar, whose legacy has modern heirs. I wish I knew about stalwarts from other regions.

Although cinema overtook Harikatha in popularity in the 20th century, dedicated performers keep Harikatha vigorously alive. And as any student of cinema will tell us, the first Indian films often drew from Harikatha themes, its content transiting to the new medium.