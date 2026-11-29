On November 30, 2026, when the Lok Sabha takes up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850, it will jettison whatever is left of our democracy.

Since 2014, the BJPʼs contempt for parliamentary procedures has been evident. The juggernaut of the Executive and the partisan nature of proceedings have rendered the present Parliament a dysfunctional constitutional entity. The CAB is unrelated to the issue of women’s reservation, which is a given. With the passage of the CAB, states in the Hindi belt, where the BJP is electorally dominant, will allow it to reconfigure the boundaries of each parliamentary constituency to suit its political objective. The BJP does not have that advantage in the southern states, where it is a non-player, except in Karnataka. The BJP’s seat gains in the Hindi heartland, when added together, will widen the gap compared with its existing strength, even though the proportional increase will be the same as in the southern states. This numerical advantage will limit the southern states’ ability to stand up to the dominance of the Hindi heartland.

What does this do for Indian democracy? With gerrymandering, the BJP will attempt to muster a two-thirds majority in 2029. If achieved, that could seriously impact the future of constitutional democracy and the federal structure of our polity.

Since 2014, we have seen the slow dismantling of democratic institutions. We have witnessed the capture of the Election Commission, which, through the special intensive revisions, denied 10 crore people their right to vote and consequently manipulated electoral outcomes. We have witnessed the use of money power and coercive Executive power through the investigating and prosecuting agencies, in particular the Directorate of Enforcement and the Central Bureau of Investigation, to destabilise elected governments, spur defections, muzzle dissent and secure the surrender of individuals and institutions to the will of the government. The present levels of corruption have never been seen before. We have also seen the governors acting as agents of the Union government to destabilise elected governments. Speakers showing little interest in adjudicating disqualification proceedings have allowed the BJP to manufacture legislative majorities. We are also saddened that matters of great constitutional import are not addressed by the Supreme Court with the urgency required. Such inaction has allowed the ruling establishment to realise its nefarious political designs.

The government will need 360 votes in the Lok Sabha to pass the CAB, assuming all elected members will be present to vote. After failing in its earlier attempt in April, it decided to prorogue the Monsoon Session, hoping it would be able to persuade other political parties to help muster the two-thirds target. They used the interregnum between April and now to achieve this. Given the official statements by certain political parties, the BJP hopes to reach that magic figure. What is most unfortunate is that this will include 20 members of the Lok Sabha who fought elections on the TMC symbol and now, as representatives of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, sit in Parliament pending disqualification proceedings against them. A similar situation exists for six other members who defected to the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. Whether or not these 26 members elected on the symbol of a political party are entitled to be represented as members of the House of other political parties on the symbol of which they never fought an election, is an important constitutional issue that needs immediate resolution. A writ petition filed before the Supreme Court in this regard is still pending for reasons inexplicable.

If the NDA achieves the 360 target, it will include 26 such members who should not have been allowed to vote. The outcome of the vote itself will be tainted. This objective may, otherwise, be achieved by members choosing not to be present in the House, so that the strength of the House is reduced to achieve the two-thirds target.

Yet another matter of concern is how the delimitation will be carried out. The Delimitation Bill, as we understand it, requires a committee consisting of either a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court, the Chief Election Commissioner or his nominee from amongst the Election Commissioners, and in the case of delimitation in the state, the state Election Commissioner. This is a partisan way of effecting delimitation, given that the actions of Gyanesh Kumar are already the subject matter of controversy involving serious legal issues.

The manner in which delimitation was carried out in Jammu & Kashmir and Assam is a matter of record. With this background, it is clear that the process risks being dominated by a commission whose composition raises questions of independence and makes the delimitation process farcical. What should be done is to amend the Bill to provide for a commission in which one nominee each of the ruling establishment and the Opposition (both retired judges of the Supreme Court), along with a third judge nominated by them, will be responsible for the process. The chances of gerrymandering will then be vastly reduced.