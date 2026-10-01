Power of two, shadow of three, an order in flux

Upon Xi Jinping’s arrival for a State visit to the United States on September 23, 2026, US President Donald Trump personally went to Joint Base Andrews to receive the Chinese President. The welcome featured a red carpet and a military ceremony, including an ostentatious bomber flypast. It felt like déjà vu, except last time Trump travelled to Anchorage, Alaska on August 15, 2025 to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac.

Although the US-China summit that followed in Washington had more spectacle than substance, the modesty of the deliverables is the story itself. It continued a pattern from the Busan and Beijing encounters in October 2025 and May 2026, respectively, where Trump framed the meetings as ‘G2’ moments.

Economist C Fred Bergsten first floated the idea of a US-China condominium or G2 in 2005, imagining shared leadership through existing institutions rather than their abolition. China itself once promoted the related idea of a ‘new type of great power relations’, founded on mutual respect for sovereignty and core interests. The present understanding of G2 is less a scheme of institutional co-governance than an acknowledgement that Washington and Beijing possess disproportionate material power, and that decisions between them have consequences far beyond their bilateral relationship.

Simultaneously, another configuration exists in the same landscape: a triumvirate, or troika, rather than a dyad. Moscow remains materially weaker than either the US or China in economic scale, but it retains the largest nuclear arsenal on the planet, enormous military reach and energy leverage, and a proven capacity to disrupt the calculations of stronger economies.